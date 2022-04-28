Depp-Heard case throws spotlight on the limits of anti-SLAPP laws

Law firms O'Hagan Meyer The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Virginia, where Johnny Depp's defamation case is being heard, is one of more than 30 states that have passed laws meant to protect defendants against libel suits that advocates say aim to suppress free speech. Featuring Nicole Ligon, of Duke Law School, Leslie Machado of O'Hagan Meyer, and Evan Mascagni of the Public Participation Project.

