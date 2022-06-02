Despite patient ads, drug cos' duty to warn is to doctors - Wash. top court

Used blister packets that contained medicines, tablets and pills are seen, in this picture illustration taken June 30, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Boyce

Summary

Summary Law firms Court finds direct-to-consumer ads do not undermine learned intermediary doctrine

Washington joins most other states in rejecting exception

(Reuters) - Drug companies have a duty under Washington state law to warn doctors, but not patients, of their drugs' risks, even if they advertise to patients directly, the state's highest court ruled Thursday.

The Washington Supreme Court unanimously found that a company engaging in direct-to-consumer advertising does not create an exception to the so-called learned intermediary doctrine that manufacturers' duty to warn is solely to doctors.

The court was asked to decide the issue by a federal judge in a lawsuit by a Washington man who alleges he suffered a debilitating stroke because Eli Lilly and Co failed to warn of the risks of its drug Cialis, which treats erectile dysfunction and prostate enlargement.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Plaintiff David Dearinger, who represents himself, and a lawyer for Lilly did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Nor did plaintiff lawyers' group Washington State Association for Justice or drug industry group Pharmaceutical Research and Manufacturers of America, which joined the case as amici for Dearinger and Lilly, respectively.

Dearinger and his wife Ganna Dearinger, sued Lilly in Seattle federal court in 2021. They alleged that Dearinger had a stroke hours after taking Cialis that has left him partially paralyzed. The label warns that strokes have been reported following use.

In moving to dismiss the case, Lilly cited the learned intermediary doctrine, a common law doctrine that holds that drug companies' duty to warn is to doctors, not patients. All states have adopted a version of the doctrine.

The Dearingers then asked the judge to send to the state's Supreme Court the question of whether the learned intermediary doctrine applied when drug companies advertise drugs directly to consumers, as Lilly has with Cialis. They argued that direct-to-consumer advertising has made the learned intermediary doctrine obsolete, because patients rely on advertising as well as prescribing doctors in seeking care.

Justice Susan Owens, writing for the unanimous court on Thursday, rejected that view, saying that under Washington law, there is a presumption that doctors exercise independent judgment in prescribing medicine, and that their "gatekeeper" role prevents patients from relying primarily on advertising.

"The existence of direct-to-consumer advertising does nothing to alter a physician's duties," she wrote. If a doctor fails to exercise independent judgment, she said, a malpractice claim or discipline by the state's medical board would be the appropriate remedy.

Several other states have considered an exception to the learned intermediary doctrine for direct-to-consumer advertising, but only New Jersey has recognized one.

The case is Dearinger et al v. Eli Lilly and Co, Supreme Court of the State of Washington, No. 99956-2.

For Dearinger: pro se

For Lilly: Michael Imbroscio of Covington & Burling and others

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.