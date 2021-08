(Reuters) - The SEC approved a rule the Nasdaq proposed requiring the thousands of companies that list on the exchange to disclose information about the diversity of their corporate boards. Legal experts discuss the potential challenges to the measure and why they may not have a lasting impact.

