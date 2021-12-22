Despite seeming 'harsh,' Penn. top court finds fatal OD victim bears blame

Boxes of Fentanyl Transdermal System made by Apotex Corporation sit on a shelf at a pharmacy, in Provo, Utah on May 9, 2019. REUTERS/GEORGE FREY

The son of a man suing a pharmacy shares the blame of his fentanyl overdose by illegally obtaining prescription, says the majority

Dissent accuses court of ignoring nationwide opioid epidemic

(Reuters) - The father of a man who overdosed on fentanyl cannot sue the Scranton, Pennsylvania pharmacy that dispensed the drug because the man was engaged in criminal activity by possessing and consuming it, Pennsylvania's highest court ruled Wednesday.

Justice David Wecht, writing for a 5-2 majority of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, said that while the result might seem "harsh," it was required by the common law doctrine known as in pari delicto, or "in equal fault," which bars plaintiffs from recovering damages for injuries stemming from their own illegal conduct.

Justice Kevin Dougherty, joined by Justice Christine Donohue, wrote in a dissent that the majority "drastically" expanded the doctrine while ignoring its implications amid a nationwide opioid epidemic.

Michael Shaffer of Shaffer & Gaier, a lawyer for plaintiff Dale Albert, said he was disappointed with the ruling.

"I think that the majority didn't acknowledge the real opioid crisis that we're in, that the dissent clearly highlighted," he said.

Gregory Kunkle of Thomas, Thomas & Hafer, a lawyer for the pharmacy, Sheeley's Drug Store Inc, said in an email that while the case provided "no occasion for celebration," the court correctly applied the law.

Cody Albert died in 2016, at age 21, after consuming fentanyl he got from a friend, Zachary Ross. The fentanyl came from a patch prescribed for Ross's mother, who had cancer, and who had instructed the pharmacy not to let her son pick up her prescriptions because he had a problem with drug abuse, according to the opinion.

On the day of the overdose, however, Zachary Ross impersonated his mother on the phone in order to tell the pharmacist to give him the fentanyl patch. Cody Albert drove Ross to the store, where Ross picked up the patch.

Following his son's overdose, Dale Albert sued Sheeley's for negligence. The trial court granted the pharmacy summary judgment under the in pari delicto doctrine, on the grounds that Cody Albert was committing a crime by possessing the drug.

Both the mid-level Superior Court and the Supreme Court agreed.

The ruling comes about a month after a federal jury found that major pharmacy chain operators helped fuel an opioid epidemic in two Ohio counties. That verdict is from the first trial major pharmacies have faced over the opioid crisis, which U.S. officials said in 2019 has led to nearly 500,000 overdose deaths over two decades.

The case is Albert v. Sheeley's Drug Store Inc, Supreme Court of Pennsylvania, No. 5 MAP 2021.

For Albert: Michael Shaffer of Shaffer & Gaier

For Sheeley's Drug Store: Gregory Kunkle of Thomas, Thomas & Hafer

