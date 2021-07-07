Despite ‘serious concerns,’ 6th Circuit backs Flint MDL judge, casts doubt on objectors’ rights

The top of the Flint Water Plant tower in Michigan February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Rebecca Cook

(Reuters) - Objectors to a proposed $641.25 million settlement in the Flint tainted water scandal seem to have lost more than they gained by asking the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to investigate whether the Michigan judge overseeing the case had pushed too hard to preserve the deal.

The appeals court acknowledged its “serious concerns” about objectors’ allegation that U.S. District Judge Judith Levy of Ann Arbor effectively acted as an advocate for the settlement, strong-arming a wavering plaintiffs lawyer in unannounced, off-the-record sessions held in her chambers. But Tuesday's opinion denied a mandamus petition by three groups of objectors to the Flint settlement, concluding that the objectors did not have a clear right to participate in judge-led conferences before the class is certified and a judgment is entered.

Objectors are simply not all-purpose parties to class actions, the 6th Circuit said. The U.S. Supreme Court assured their right to appeal class settlement approvals in 2002’s Devlin v. Scardelletti, the appeals court said, but Devlin specifically warned that objectors are “parties for some purposes and not for others.” The Flint objectors had contended that unnamed class members – including objectors – should be regarded as parties in class litigation before members of the class are certified. The 6th Circuit quoted Justice Antonin Scalia’s dissent in Devlin to shoot down that argument as “surely erroneous.”

And since objectors are not clearly parties until the class is certified and judgment is entered, the 6th Circuit said, they don’t have a clear right to attend conferences before the court, “even if one could raise colorable arguments why petitioners’ request for an invitation to certain conferences is reasonable.” In fact, it would undermine the whole point of class actions – efficiency – to require trial judges to invite unnamed class members and their lawyers to every proceeding, the 6th Circuit said, echoing briefs from the Michigan Attorney General’s office, which represents the state defendants in the $641.25 million deal and from the liaison plaintiffs lawyers who led negotiations with the Michigan defendants.

The Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, which represents some of the objectors who asked the 6th Circuit to require Levy to stop holding conferences without them and to cease “directing the (class) litigation strategy,” said in an email that it does not read the 6th Circuit opinion as an endorsement for excluding objectors from substantive discussions relating to their objections. Mandamus petitions must meet a very high bar, the group said, and the 6th Circuit was responding to a gap in binding precedent on objectors’ rights.

“In a worst-case scenario, we have extra paperwork going forward: We'll move to intervene if we anticipate drawn-out substantive proceedings where objectors might be excluded,” Hamilton Lincoln said.

The 6th Circuit certainly left open the possibility that objectors can revive their allegations of impropriety in an appeal of final approval of the settlement. Levy has scheduled at least three days of hearings next week on the proposed settlement, which would resolve claims by thousands of Flint residents who filed individual suits as well as classwide claims.

Controversy arose in the case in February, as I’ve explained, when a member of the Flint Water Advisory Task Force, filed an objection challenging the safety of bone tests for lead conducted with portable radiation devices. The settlement calls for significantly bigger payouts to plaintiffs with elevated lead test results, but the portable device is not designed for use on people. In March, class counsel from Cohen Milstein Sellers & Toll and Pitt, McGehee, Palmer, Bonanni & Rivers filed a motion to suspend testing with the portable device.

Class counsel withdrew the motion following an off-the-record meeting with the judge and defense counsel. Levy has since held two other off-the-record sessions unattended by objectors’ counsel, according to filings in the mandamus proceeding. After those sessions, co-lead class counsel Michael Pitt of Pitt McGehee filed public letters confirming his support for the proposed settlement.

Objectors have cast the judge’s actions as improperly coercing Pitt during secret meetings in order to keep the settlement on track. The judge vehemently rejected that characterization in a June 16 decision. Levy said she called the meetings to clarify whether Pitt intended to continue as class counsel in light of actions that seemed to undermine the settlement. The judge said that because the conferences did not address objectors’ arguments, she was entirely within her discretion to hold the sessions in her chambers with just lawyers for plaintiffs and defendants. (Pitt said in a June 30 declaration that Levy told him he would have to resign as class counsel if he did not withdraw the motion to suspend bone testing.)

The judge’s case manager did not respond to my query on the 6th Circuit’s mandamus opinion. Levy’s filing at the 6th Circuit reiterated that “nothing discussed at either case-management conference addressed the objections that have been filed.”

Appellate briefs from the Michigan AG, liaison counsel and class counsel from Cohen Milstein backed Levy’s insistence that she did not “direct” class counsel’s litigation strategy during those off-the-record conferences. (Pitt did not sign class counsel’s brief to the 6th Circuit.) Michigan and the liaison firms laid responsibility for the unusual off-the-record meetings on Pitt, whose conduct, they said, forced the judge to determine whether he could continue as class counsel.

Neither Pitt nor class counsel from Cohen Milstein responded to my email about the 6th Circuit opinion. A spokesperson for the Michigan AG declined to comment. Liaison counsel Hunter Shkolnik of Napoli Shkolnik said by email that the objectors’ mandamus petition was ill-founded. “We were confidant the 6th circuit would rule in favor of Judge Levy's handling of this massive litigation,” he said.

Objectors’ counsel Mark Cuker of the Cuker Law Firm warned via email that the Flint parties may not have seen the last of him. “It is very significant that it recognized the impropriety of the secret communications between the judge and selected attorneys,” he said. “We will raise these issues on direct appeal if necessary.”

Reporting By Alison Frankel

