Detroit slams Sidney Powell's move to dodge CLE-hour sanctions

Attorney Sidney Powell speaks at a press conference on election results in Alpharetta, Georgia, U.S., December 2, 2020. REUTERS/Elijah Nouvelage

Summary

Summary Related documents Federal judge gave Powell and other lawyers until Feb. 25 to take 12 hours of legal education classes

Group of lawyers sanctioned over frivolous voter fraud claims

Powell, others have asked 6th Circuit to stay non-monetary sanctions from taking effect

(Reuters) - The city of Detroit and Michigan state officials on Friday blasted an attempt by Sidney Powell and other lawyers who sued in Michigan to overturn Democratic President Joe Biden's 2020 election victory to dodge the non-monetary sanctions a U.S. judge imposed on them.

U.S. District Judge Linda Parker in Detroit ordered Powell and the group in December to pay a $175,000 penalty and attend classes on the ethical and legal requirements for filing legal claims.

Parker also formally requested state disciplinary bodies investigate whether the lawyers should have their law licenses revoked. Parker has said Powell and the other lawyers' voter fraud claims are "frivolous" and called the Michigan lawsuit "a historic and profound abuse of the judicial process."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

The monetary sanctions were stayed until appeals were resolved, but Parker gave Powell and the other lawyers until Feb. 25 to complete 12 hours of continuing legal education (CLE) classes.

Less than two weeks from that deadline, Powell and her co-defendants - attorneys Howard Kleinhendler, Scott Hagerstrom, Julia Haller, Brandon Johnson and Gregory Rohl - asked the 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals to stay enforcement of the CLE requirements.

They also sought an order prohibiting the district court from sending referrals to various attorney disciplinary bodies, but Parker sent those referrals in August, according to court records.

"The district court has already stayed the monetary portion of its sanctions order, yet paradoxically left in force precisely those parts of its order that, unlike a sum of money changing hands, cannot be undone," the defendants wrote.

The city of Detroit argued in their Friday filing that Powell and her cohort "sat on their rights" for six months and should not be given special treatment by the 6th Circuit.

Michigan state attorneys representing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson pushed back against Powell in their own filing on Friday.

"There is simply no legal or equitable reason that these attorneys should be treated more favorably than anyone else who ignores a lawful court order," the city wrote.

David Fink, the managing partner of Fink Bressack, who is representing Detroit, declined to comment. Powell and Kleinhendler, who are representing this group of pro-Trump lawyers, did not respond to a request for comment.

The case is Timothy King, et al. v. Gretchen Whitmer, et al., 6th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals, No. 21-1786.

For Sidney Powell, Gregory Rohl, Brandon Johnson, Howard Kleinhendler, Julia Haller and Scott Hagerstrom: Sidney Powell and Howard Kleinhendler

For Detroit: David Fink and Nathan Fink of Fink Bressack

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.