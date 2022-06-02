Diageo gets mixed verdict, no damages in whiskey-bottle trademark row

A bottle of Bulleit bourbon whiskey is seen at the Spirit de Milan cafe in Milan, Italy, October 13, 2017. Picture taken October 13, 2017. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

W.J. Deutsch escapes infringement claim, doesn't owe damages

(Reuters) - In a verdict made public Thursday, a Manhattan jury found that the design of a Connecticut company's bourbon does not infringe Diageo North America's Bulleit trademark rights.

The jury also ruled in part for Diageo, affirming that the Bulleit bottle was entitled to trademark protection and that W.J. Deutsch & Sons' Redemption bourbon bottle design diluted its distinctiveness. However, it did not award Diageo any damages.

A Diageo spokesperson said the company was planning to pursue "all available legal remedies" based on the verdict, including an injunction to block Deutsch from using the bottles.

Deutsch and its attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

London-based international alcohol giant Diageo acquired Bulleit in 2001. Diageo's North American branch sued Deutsch in 2017, alleging Deutsch changed the design of its Redemption bourbon bottle to resemble the Bulleit design.

Deutsch copied Bulleit's "clear canteen-shaped glass bottle with rounded shoulders" and other distinctive features to create the same "vintage style and appearance," Diageo argued. The lawsuit said Deutsch intended to trade on Bulleit's reputation.

Stamford, Connecticut-based Deutsch countered that the Bulleit design was not entitled to trademark protection because it was functional and generic and that Deutsch's bottle was not similar enough to cause confusion.

The jury rejected Deutsch's argument that Diageo did not have valid trademark rights in the design. It also said Deutsch's design diluted Diageo's rights by reducing Bulleit's uniqueness in the marketplace.

But the jury cleared Deutsch from Diageo's claim that Deutsch infringed the Bulleit bottle trademark by creating a high risk of consumer confusion.

The case is Diageo North America Inc v. W.J. Deutsch & Sons Ltd, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:17-cv-04259.

For Diageo: Gianni Servodidio and Susan Kohlmann of Jenner & Block

For Deutsch: Michael Grow and Howard Graff of ArentFox Schiff

