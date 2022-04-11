Did the 9th Circ. just create a split on a key class certification issue?

The James R. Browning U.S. Court of Appeals Building, home of the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, is pictured in San Francisco, California February 7, 2017. REUTERS/Noah Berger

(Reuters) - The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals cannot agree on whether it has created a circuit split on a critical class action issue.

The court’s new en banc decision, as my Reuters colleague Mike Scarcella reported on Friday, upheld the certification of three classes of packaged tuna purchasers who have accused tuna suppliers of engaging in a price-fixing cartel. The 9th Circuit majority in Olean Wholesale Grocery Cooperative Inc v. Bumble Bee Foods LLC refused to establish a categorical rule that classes cannot be certified if they contain more than a handful of plaintiffs who have not actually been injured.

Defendants StarKist Co and Dongwon Industries Co Ltd had urged the en banc 9th Circuit to block certification of a class of buyers who purchased tuna directly from suppliers because a defense expert concluded that nearly 30% of the class could not demonstrate an antitrust injury.

StarKist counsel from Latham & Watkins argued that individual issues will inevitably predominate when so many class members may not actually have overpaid. StarKist highlighted rulings from the 1st Circuit, in 2018’s In re: Asacol Antitrust Litigation, and the D.C. Circuit, in 2019’s In re: Rail Freight Fuel Surcharge Antitrust Litigation, in which appellate courts have held that classes cannot be certified if they contain more than a minimal number of uninjured class members.

The 9th Circuit was unswayed. The Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, wrote Judge Sandra Ikuta in a majority opinion joined by eight other judges on the en banc panel, contain no explicit prohibition on certifying a class that contains uninjured class members. Rule 23's predominance provision, she said, “requires only that the district court determine after rigorous analysis whether the common question predominates over any individual questions.”

Was that holding a split from other circuit precedent? Judge Kenneth Lee said it was, in a dissent joined by Judge Andrew Kleinfeld. The majority, Lee wrote, had “needlessly” parted ways with the 1st and D.C. Circuits, both of which “have endorsed a de minimis rule.” The dissenting judges insisted that by requiring plaintiffs only to offer credible evidence of classwide injury, the majority was more or less inviting the class action bar “to concoct oversized classes stuffed with uninjured class members — with little fear of having their class certification bids being denied for lack of ‘predominance’ or ‘commonality.’”

Ikuta pushed back on Lee’s assertion in a tart footnote in the majority opinion. The court's call for case-by-case analysis of plaintiffs’ evidence of a classwide injury, she said, “is consistent with the approach taken by our sister circuits.” Neither the 1st Circuit in Asacol nor the D.C. Circuit in Rail Freight adopted a per se rule specifying an acceptable percentage of uninjured class members, Ikuta wrote. Those courts, she said, simply held that classes cannot be certified if the need to identify uninjured class members would predominate over classwide issues – which, Ikuta said, is the same analysis the 9th Circuit majority called for in the tuna cases.

This might seem like mere semantics. As Ikuta said, all three circuits agree that trial judges must engage in rigorous analysis of plaintiffs’ evidence of classwide injury and that courts must reject certification of classes in which questions about individual injury would predominate.

So why does it matter if the 1st and D.C. Circuits have said the number of uninjured class members must be minimal and the 9th Circuit focused instead on the process of predominance analysis? Because there’s a good chance that StarKist will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to review the 9th Circuit’s ruling – and one of the best ways to persuade the justices to take a case is to call on the court to resolve a circuit split.

Defense counsel Gregory Garre of Latham said in a statement on Friday that the company is considering a Supreme Court petition. In a follow-up email statement to me on Monday, Garre was more declarative: “The undeniable importance of the issue coupled with the acknowledged circuit conflict makes this case a compelling candidate for Supreme Court review.”

Tuna plaintiffs lawyers Christopher Lebsock of Hausfeld, Thomas Burt of Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Jonathan Cuneo of Cuneo Gilbert & LaDuca didn’t respond to my email about the en banc court’s purported split with the 1st and D.C. Circuits.

If StarKist does file a petition for certiorari, I’m expecting the company to argue that the 9th Circuit has removed a fundamental class certification gateway that plaintiffs in the 1st and D.C. Circuits can’t pass through. In those circuits, StarKist will likely assert, trial courts must decide before certifying classes whether more than a handful of class members are uninjured, but in the 9th Circuit, trial judges can leave it to juries to decide if expert evidence of classwide injury holds up or to individualized post-trial damages proceedings to weed out uninjured class members.

I should point out that the tuna plaintiffs and their amici argued for precisely that outcome. In their view, trial judges weighing class certification are supposed to determine only if the case can be decided on common evidence, not whether plaintiffs will ultimately prevail.

I also want to point out one other note from the 9th Circuit’s tuna ruling. I’ve told you that StarKist and some of its amici pushed the en banc 9th Circuit to address whether classes can be certified if every class member does not meet Article III standing requirements. The majority in Friday’s ruling said it need not address that freighted question because the plaintiffs’ evidence of classwide antitrust impact was sufficient to establish standing for every class member.

But that wasn’t all: The en banc court also formally overruled a precedential statement that has long given hope to class action critics. The 9th Circuit said back in 2012’s Mazza v. American Honda that “no class may be certified that contains members lacking Article III standing.” That statement is no longer good law after Friday's ruling in the tuna case.

That's more good news for class action lawyers. For now.

