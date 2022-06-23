Did NFL team owner Dan Snyder abuse a discovery law? House committee says yes.

Washington Commanders co-owner Dan Snyder speaks during a press conference revealing the Commanders as the new name for the formerly named Washington Football Team at FedEx Field. Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports

(Reuters) - There is no doubt that lawyers for embattled NFL Washington Commanders majority owner Dan Snyder conducted an exceptionally aggressive campaign to obtain evidence from Snyder’s perceived enemies via a U.S. law that authorizes federal judges to order U.S. discovery related to foreign litigation.

But did Snyder and his lawyers go too far? Did they misuse the U.S. discovery law, known as Section 1782, to fish for evidence way beyond the scope of Snyder’s defamation lawsuit in India against an India-based website, MEA WorldWide?

A Congressional committee said they did indeed, in a report issued on Wednesday. The report accused Snyder and his lawyers of “abusing” Section 1782, alleging that they improperly cited the defamation lawsuit in India to justify demands for discovery from people whom Snyder suspected of assisting The Washington Post’s investigation of his football team’s toxic and sexualized workplace culture.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Snyder and his lawyers attempted to use Section 1782 as a tool “to uncover the sources of the Washington Post’s exposés, undermine their credibility and impugn their motives,” wrote House Committee on Oversight and Reform chair Carolyn Maloney, a New York Democrat.

Here's an important caveat: Snyder’s lawyers from Reed Smith said in an email statement that the committee’s accusation of impropriety in the use of 1782 petitions “is categorically false.” The law firm said it had “properly and effectively prosecuted” discovery petition “to seek evidence directly supportive of Dan Snyder’s Indian High Court litigation.”

Committee report aside, I suspect that Snyder’s Section 1782 tactics are going to become increasingly common. As you know, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled earlier this month that the U.S. discovery statute does not extend to foreign commercial arbitration. The ruling means that parties engaged in private arbitration overseas are not entitled to seek discovery orders from U.S. courts. But the Supreme Court did not close the door on Section 1782 petitions based on foreign litigation, like Snyder’s defamation lawsuit in India.

So for civil litigators, the lesson of Snyder’s Section 1782 campaign may well be that Snyder and his lawyers were able to obtain troves of discovery from a wide array of U.S. witnesses by claiming their connection to foreign litigation.

Snyder filed at least 13 ex parte petitions for Section 1782 discovery from federal courts in seven different states. His petitions sought evidence not just from U.S. businesses with ties to the Indian website that published the allegedly defamatory article about Snyder but also from former employees of the Washington football team, from an investment bank engaged by the team’s minority owners, even from a sports agent who represents former Washington football players.

Broadly speaking, when Snyder asked for discovery on communications between U.S. journalists and the people he was targeting in Section 1782 petitions, his lawyers justified the requests by arguing that such evidence could help prove ties to the Indian news site.

The far-flung federal judges who oversaw Snyder’s Section 1782 cases, for the most part, granted the petitions – although, as I’ll explain, a couple of judges subsequently expressed misgivings. Snyder’s Indian defamation suit is not yet resolved, but I don’t think there’s any doubt his team regards the discovery campaign as a success.

“The goal is to ensure that the full weight of the law comes down heavily on those responsible,” said Snyder counsel Joseph Tacopina of Tacopina Seigel & DeOreo in a podcast interview with sports journalist JP Finlay in August 2020. “And then make sure that people understand, if they even think about doing something as stupid as this, they're going to have hell to pay.”

That said, Snyder's Section 1782 campaign has not been without controversy in the courts. In March 2021, U.S. Magistrate Judge N. Reid Neureiter of Denver concluded that Snyder’s ongoing demands for discovery from Jessica McCloughan, the wife of a former general manager of the Washington football team, appeared to be “an effort to burden and harass individuals formerly associated with the Washington football team who may have acted as sources for The Washington Post.”

Neureiter had granted Snyder’s ex parte petition for discovery from McCloughan the previous November, based on Snyder’s assertion in his Section 1782 petition that McCloughan had close ties to a former executive assistant for Snyder. The petition argued that the ex-assistant may have been paid for the defamatory information in the Indian website report on Snyder, and that Snyder needed to know more about McCloughan’s contacts with her.

The Denver judge balked, however, when Snyder complained about McCloughan’s alleged failure to turn over everything he had demanded. The giveaway, Neureiter wrote, was Snyder’s “completely irrelevant” push for evidence of communications between McCloughan and the Post.

“Efforts to learn whether Mrs. McCloughan communicated with The Washington Post are improper, unnecessarily invasive, and being done for what the court perceives is an improper purpose — to discover the sources for the embarrassing and damning The Washington Post story — rather than the proper purpose of discovering evidence about the defamatory Indian website publications,” Neureiter wrote.

A judge in another of Snyder’s Section 1782 cases, this one seeking discovery from the investment firm advising the Washington football team’s minority owners, refused to grant Snyder’s motion for sanctions for the alleged destruction of evidence encompassed in the subpoenas. U.S. Magistrate A. David Copperthite of Baltimore said there was “no support” for Snyder’s claim that the firm or its principal “had documents that were relevant to the India action and deleted those documents.”

And in a third Snyder discovery case, U.S. District Judge Steven Logan of Phoenix ordered an evidentiary hearing when Snyder’s target, former Washington football team executive Bruce Allen accused Snyder of using the Section 1782 proceeding as “pretext” to get hold of Allen’s personal information “for unstated purposes here in the United States, not ‘for use’ by the tribunal in New Delhi.” (The two sides agreed to a dismissal of Snyder’s petition before the hearing date.)

Would you take those mild admonishments as the price of getting Section 1782 discovery? I bet a lot of litigators would.

Read more:

U.S. House panel to subpoena NFL's Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder

Supreme Court slams door on U.S. discovery in private overseas arbitration

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.