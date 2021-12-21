Did a recent court ruling doom COVID biz interruption MDL?

Summary

Dec 21 - Nearly 60 lawsuits against Society Insurance suffered a fatal blow this month when a federal appeals court tossed pandemic-related claims for business-income interruption benefits against four other insurance companies, Society’s lawyers at Crowell & Moring and Purcell & Wardrope said in a Monday-night filing in federal court in Chicago.

The plaintiffs’ lawyers at McGuire Woods and four other firms quickly fired back, telling U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang that decisions of the Chicago-based 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals were irrelevant to the multidistrict litigation (MDL) against Society because they involved different policies, facts and a “misguided” application of Illinois law.

“Respectfully, the Seventh Circuit threw caution to the wind” by making a “premature … guess” about how the Illinois Supreme Court could interpret key policy terms, Shelby Guilbert of McGuire Woods wrote for the MDL plaintiffs.

Guilbert and co-lead counsel - Adam Levitt of DiCello Levitt Gutzler, W. Mark Lanier of Lanier Law Firm, Timothy Burns of Burns Bowen Bair, and Shannon McNulty of Clifford Law Offices – did not respond to requests for comment.

Society’s lead lawyers, Michael Sanders of Purcell and Laura Foggan of Crowell, also had no immediate response.

Chang ordered the competing statements after the 7th Circuit’s Dec. 9 decisions, which affirmed rulings by six federal judges in Illinois in favor of Aspen Specialty, Cincinnati Insurance, West Bend Mutual, and Zurich American Insurance. (Forty-four of the MDL’s 57 consolidated cases involve Illinois law, Sanders noted.)

Like four other federal appellate courts, the 7th Circuit held that COVID-19 restrictions on the use of property, “unaccompanied by any physical alteration,” could not trigger business-income interruption coverage.

Chang had ruled otherwise in February, saying “a reasonable jury” could conclude that loss of use was a form of “direct physical loss of or damage to" property that triggered coverage under Society’s policies.

The 7th Circuit also nixed the argument that the virus actually damaged the property by attaching to physical structures, Sanders wrote.

Guilbert, though, said each policy must be evaluated on its own. He argued that the MDL should continue until the Illinois Supreme Court has a chance to consider the loss-of-use question, and urged Chang to start holding bellwether trials next year.

The case is: In re Society Insurance Co. COVID-19 Business Interruption Protection Insurance Litigation (MDL No. 2964), U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois No. 20-5965.

For Society: Michael Sanders of Purcell & Wardrope; Laura Foggan of Crowell & Moring

For the plaintiffs: Adam Levitt of DiCello Levitt Gutzler, W. Mark Lanier of The Lanier Law Firm, Timothy Burns of Burns Bowen Bair, Shelby Guilbert Jr of McGuire Woods and Shannon McNulty of Clifford Law Offices

