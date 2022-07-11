Disabled plaintiffs suing Ollie's cry foul over 3rd Circuit's class decertification

The United States Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit is seen in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, U.S., June 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - In a case that could have significant repercussions for class actions alleging violations of the Americans with Disabilities Act, two wheelchair-bound plaintiffs just asked the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to reconsider en banc whether they can bring classwide claims against retail chain Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Inc.

The case presents yet another twist on the crucial question of class certification and plaintiffs’ injuries, this time in the context of establishing whether there are enough potential class members to justify classwide litigation.

In the Ollie’s case, a three-judge panel ruled last month that the plaintiffs failed to show that their proposed class would include too many members to make individual litigation impracticable, a requirement under the federal rules for class actions. The panel — Judges Kent Jordan, Cheryl Ann Krause and David Porter — also concluded that plaintiffs had not alleged company-wide accessibility failures and therefore fell short on the commonality requirement for class actions.

The new en banc petition, filed by plaintiffs' lawyers at Lynch Carpenter, argues that the 3rd Circuit panel fundamentally misconstrued the nature of the case, in which plaintiffs are asking for injunctive relief, not money damages. The panel made “a very significant error” by demanding evidence of past injuries, the petition said, rather than focusing on the number of disabled shoppers who may be affected by the allegedly obstructive Ollie’s policy of displaying merchandise in store aisles. In a class action seeking an injunction to enforce accessibility for disabled customers, the petition said, the latter question is the proper framework.

Otherwise, the petition said, “pre-certification litigation will devolve into a Herculean task of assembling at least 40 or so class members and then requiring district courts to determine at the certification stage whether each of them could individually prevail beyond summary judgment,” wrote Lynch Carpenter. “That is not how class litigation is supposed to work.”

The panel also erred, according to the petition, by insisting that plaintiffs show that Ollie’s policies caused classwide injuries. At the class certification stage, the filing said, plaintiffs are required to show only that the class is united by a common question. Here, they said, the question that binds the class is whether Ollie’s company-wide merchandise display policies create illegal obstacles for disabled customers who use wheelchairs or scooters. (Ollie’s has more than 400 stores across 29 states.)

“The panel put the liability cart before the certification horse,” the en banc petition said. “The panel’s rulings of law create unprecedented and unworkable impediments to class litigation.”

Ollie’s counsel Richard Etter of Ogletree Deakins declined to comment. The company, which says it specifically calls on stores in the chain to have aisles wide enough to accommodate wheelchairs, denies that its merchandise display policies are obstructive. Plaintiffs' lawyer Jamisen Etzel of Lynch Carpenter also declined to comment.

As it happens, the same two firms tangled in a 2018 case, Mielo v. Steak 'N Shake Operations Inc, that is at the heart of the 3rd Circuit panel’s decision decertifying the Ollie’s class. In the Steak 'N Shake ruling, the appeals court decertified a class of disabled restaurant customers who alleged accessibility failures based on claims by two name plaintiffs who struggled to operate their wheelchairs in steeply graded restaurant parking lots. The appellate panel, citing precedent that put “real teeth” in the numerosity requirement for class actions, said it wasn’t sufficient, even in the context of a proposed injunctive class, for plaintiffs simply to argue that because millions of disabled Americans use wheelchairs and other mobility aids, 40 or more of them have experienced accessibility problems at Steak 'N Shake.

The Steak 'N Shake panel also said plaintiffs, whose class was defined to include any patron who experienced accessibility problems at a Steak 'N Shake restaurant, were reaching too broadly and hadn’t adequately identified a common injury.

It seems clear that Lynch Carpenter had the Steak 'N Shake case in mind when it put together the Ollie’s class action. To establish the size of the potential class, the firm introduced video evidence of customer traffic at the two Ollie’s stores in Pennsylvania where the name plaintiffs allegedly encountered obstacles. The video record showed that over the course of a week, 16 customers using wheelchairs or scooters visited those stores. Extrapolating that evidence across hundreds of Ollie's stores, according to plaintiffs, indicated that the class easily surpassed the 3rd Circuit's informal numerosity threshold of 40 plaintiffs.

The 3rd Circuit panel was unpersuaded by the video record. For one thing, wrote Porter in the panel opinion, it was not clear that all of the 16 wheelchair or scooter users who visited the two surveilled Ollie’s stores met the statutory definition for disability. And for another, the court said, plaintiffs hadn’t shown that any of the 16 customers on the videos encountered obstructions in the aisles of the stores.

“Evidence establishing the subset of injured customers, not just the general pool of wheelchair-using customers who shop at Ollie's, is necessary to support a finding that a class is likely numerous enough,” Porter wrote. “There may well be millions of wheelchair-bound Ollie's customers across all 29 states, but if none of them suffered or will likely suffer similar class injuries, they are not class members and do not support a finding of numerosity.”

The new en banc petition said the court's analysis missed the point of injunctive class actions, in which the class, by definition, encompasses people who may not have yet been harmed by the challenged policies. “The panel erroneously limited class membership to those with past injuries and demonstrable individual standing,” the petition said, “rather than considering the total size of the group generally affected or threatened by Ollie’s aisle-narrowing policies.”

The petition argued that by requiring plaintiffs to come up with evidence of injuries to at least 40 class members, the panel defied U.S. Supreme Court and 3rd Circuit precedent that limits courts' evaluation of the merits of plaintiffs' allegations in the class certification process.

The petition makes compelling arguments. I’m eager to see how Ollie’s responds.

