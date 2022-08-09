Disk-drive antitrust saga over fees ends with $27 mln award

Summary

Summary Related documents Litigation over optical disk drives netted $205M in settlements

Lawyers' fee was focus of objections in court

(Reuters) - A California federal judge on Monday awarded $26.6 million in legal fees to plaintiffs' firm Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro in an antitrust case about disk drives in popular electronic devices, resolving several years of wrangling over how much the attorneys should be paid for landing $205 million in settlements.

In his order, U.S. District Judge Richard Seeborg adopted a fee amount that the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in June suggested would be fair pay for the plaintiffs' team.

The appeals court ruling, grappling with objections to the lawyers' fees, erased a $31 million award. A 2020 9th Circuit order voided $52.7 million in fees in the case.

Seattle-based Hagens Berman has represented consumers in consolidated claims since 2010 against makers of optical disk drives in computers, DVD players and other equipment. Defendant companies, including Hitachi Ltd and LG Electronics, denied liability. Lawyers for Hitachi and LG did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

Hagens Berman partner Shana Scarlett on Tuesday did not immediately return a similar message.

The 85-lawyer firm has sued and won hundreds of millions of dollars in settlements against companies including Apple Inc, Visa Inc and Mastercard Inc.

Seeborg said last week he intended to award $26,646,000 to Hagens Berman. He pointed to "the long history of this case, and what remains at stake at this juncture."

On Friday, the plaintiffs' firm in a court filing objected to what it called Seeborg's "rush" to resolve the amount of legal fees. Hagens Berman asked for $29,976,750 in fees.

The plaintiffs' lawyers last week argued the 9th Circuit's June ruling did not order any specific amount and that "it is not reasonable to infer that the Ninth Circuit would place its mandate, commanding the outcome, in a footnote."

Seeborg said in his Monday ruling that "no reason appears to entertain further briefing, or otherwise to delay a decision."

Hagens Berman "did good work, and more work than it anticipated. It achieved results through settlements that undeniably were excellent," the court wrote.

Seeborg said the fee award marked an upward premium above $22.2 million, the starting point "bid" that Hagens Berman previously filed when it sought appointment as class counsel.

"An award providing a premium of 20% over the bid rate simply cannot be characterized as unfair to Hagens Berman," Seeborg wrote.

The case is In Re Optical Disk Drive Products Antitrust Litigation, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:10-md-02413.

