Disney argues TV streamers' antitrust lawsuits over ESPN 'misconstrue' basic ideas

Summary

Summary Law firms Disney says plaintiffs haven't shown market harm

Lawsuits filed last year by YouTube TV subscribers and others















(Reuters) - Lawyers for The Walt Disney Co on Tuesday asked a U.S. judge to dismiss a pair of consumer antitrust cases alleging the media and entertainment company's business contracts have artificially driven up the costs for rival video streaming services YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

In a court filing, Disney's attorneys argued that the nine plaintiffs who filed the purported class action lawsuits in San Jose, California, in December "misconstrue basic antitrust and economic concepts."

The consumers alleged Disney's ownership of the sports TV programmer ESPN — part of the base package for a YouTube TV subscription — has allowed the company to "set a price floor" in the market for TV streaming. The plaintiffs claimed they are paying more for their subscriptions than they would if ESPN were not part of the minimum service.

But Disney's attorneys at Farella Braun + Martel and Cravath, Swaine & Moore contend the plaintiffs failed to show "a relevant antitrust market in which competition was harmed." They also contend "the antitrust laws exist to protect competition, not individuals."

Lawyers for the consumers at plaintiffs' firm Bathaee Dunne declined to comment.

A representative from Disney, the sole defendant, did not immediately reply to a similar message. Attorneys for Disney did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment.

The plaintiffs include YouTube TV subscribers in Indiana and Kentucky, and DirecTV subscribers in Nevada and Massachusetts. The complaints did not specify an amount of damages sought. About five million YouTube TV subscribers are paying "anticompetitive inflated" fees, the plaintiffs' lawyers said.

YouTube TV's base package costs about $65 per month, and DirecTV Stream's plan is about $75.

Disney and YouTube TV, owned by Alphabet Inc's Google LLC, in 2021 clashed over an agreement for carrying ESPN. YouTube said then it would provide a subscription without ESPN and other Disney-owned channels for $15 less than what it was charging.

The plaintiffs lawyers said "many consumers would prefer a base package that does not include ESPN and costs meaningfully less."

Disney's attorneys point to a 2012 ruling in the San Francisco-based 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said the purchase of unwanted products "is not itself an injury to competition" even if it means "reducing consumers' choices or increasing prices to consumers."

U.S. District Judge Edward Davila in July will consider Disney's bid to end the cases.

The cases are Biddle v. The Walt Disney Co, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 5:22-cv-07317; and Fendelander v. The Walt Disney Co, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 5:22-cv-07533.

For plaintiffs: Yavar Bathaee and Brian Dunne of Bathaee Dunne

For Disney: Douglas Young and Christopher Wheeler of Farella Braun + Martel; Antony Ryan and Wes Earnhardt of Cravath, Swaine & Moore

Read more:

YouTube TV users sue Disney over streaming TV market prices











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.