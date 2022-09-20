Disney must defend against 'Muppet Babies' reboot lawsuit from screenwriter

A screen shows the logo and a ticker symbol for The Walt Disney Company on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, U.S., December 14, 2017. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms

Law firms Related documents Jeffrey Scott accused Disney of stealing work from original show

Court says Scott sufficiently alleged copyright infringement, fraud

(Reuters) - Walt Disney Co has lost a bid to dismiss a Los Angeles federal lawsuit brought by a writer of the 1980s "Muppet Babies" animated TV series who claims the company misused his work for a 2018 reboot of the show.

U.S. District Judge Stanley Blumenfeld said in an opinion published Monday that Jeffrey Scott had made a plausible case for copyright infringement and other claims stemming from Disney's alleged failure to pay him for using his scripts and other material from the original show.

Stephen Rothschild of King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano, an attorney representing Scott and his bankruptcy trustee Howard Ehrenberg, said Tuesday that his clients were "grateful for the Court's thoughtful dismantling of Disney's specious arguments, but disappointed that Disney continues to refuse to acknowledge and pay Mr. Scott."

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Disney and its attorneys did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday.

The February lawsuit said that Scott — who also developed and wrote for several other animated series including "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" and Disney's "DuckTales" — wrote most episodes from the first three years of the original "Muppet Babies" series. The show was created by Marvel Productions Ltd, now owned by Disney.

Scott accused Disney of ripping off his scripts and "production bible," which included the "foundational elements" of the original show including character traits, running gags, show structures and its nanny character, in the reboot. The lawsuit also said Scott met with Disney in 2016, where he offered ideas for the reboot that Disney eventually used.

Scott accused Disney of copyright infringement, fraud and breaking an implied contract. Blumenfeld rejected Disney's requests to dismiss the claims Monday.

Blumenfeld said Scott plausibly argued that Disney had copied "at least some protectable elements" of his work, including the nanny character and parts of specific scripts.

Disney also may have had an implied contract with Scott based on its history of paying him to develop ideas and may have broken it by using his ideas without paying, Blumenfeld said.

The court also allowed Blumenfeld's fraud claim to continue based on his allegations that Disney lied about its intentions to "move forward" with him on the reboot.

The case is Ehrenberg v. Walt Disney Co, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:22-cv-01136.

For Ehrenberg, on behalf of Scott: Stephen Rothschild and Howard King of King, Holmes, Paterno & Soriano

For Disney: Erin Cox and Brandon Martinez of Munger, Tolles & Olson

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.