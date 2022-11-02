Disney sued by musician over song from 'Frozen II' soundtrack

Summary

Summary Law firms Daniel Grigson said 'Some Things Never Change' copied his work

Musicologist cited similarities in melodies, lyrics, rhythms















(Reuters) - The Walt Disney Co and songwriters Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez copied another musician's work in their song "Some Things Never Change" from the hit animated film "Frozen II," according to a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles federal court on Tuesday.

Plaintiff Daniel Grigson claimed the song copies several aspects of his song "That Girl," including melodies, chords and lyrics.

Representatives for Disney did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.

An attorney for Grigson declined to comment.

Grigson told the court that he runs an educational nonprofit called the Sprout Experience and has a "very public history of writing original music for and with children."

His band Neccos for Breakfast released "That Girl" in 1999. The complaint said the song was streamed over 100,000 times on the business-music platform Trusonic through 2014 and is still available on other streaming platforms.

Grigson's lawsuit said musicologist and symphony conductor Robert Tomaro found several significant similarities between "That Girl" and "Some Things Never Change," including their melodic structure, rhythm sections, and chord progressions. The chorus of "That Girl" also focuses on the lyric "some people never change."

Grigson said the songs' similarities were striking enough that it "caught him off guard" when he took his wife and children to see "Frozen II" in 2019.

"His 11-year-old daughter leaned over to him and said 'Dad, Disney took your song,'" according to the complaint.

The case is Grigson v. Lopez, U.S. District Court for the Central District of California, No. 2:22-cv-07971.

For Grigson: Melenie Van of Polsinelli LLP; Ray Weber of Renner Kenner Greive Bobak Taylor & Weber

For Disney: attorney information not available











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.