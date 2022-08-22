Disney win in Evel Knievel trademark case upheld by U.S. appeals court

A part of the signage at the main gate of The Walt Disney Co. is pictured in Burbank, California, May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Fred Prouser

Court says daredevil character did not mislead audiences

(Reuters) - A U.S. appeals court on Monday upheld a ruling that the daredevil character Duke Caboom from Disney's "Toy Story 4" did not unlawfully copy Evel Knievel's persona.

The 1st Amendment protects Disney's work from a lawsuit brought by the owner of the late Knievel's intellectual property, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said.

The companies and their attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment on the decision.

K&K Promotions Inc sued Disney in Las Vegas federal court in 2020. It argued that Caboom — a Canadian stuntman action figure voiced by Keanu Reeves — was based on Knievel, and that the movie and related merchandise infringed the famed daredevil's trademark and publicity rights.

The Nevada court threw out the case last year based on 1st Amendment protections for artistic works. It said the alleged use of Knievel's persona by Disney's Pixar Animation Studios was transformative, artistically relevant to the movie, and did not explicitly mislead viewers into thinking he endorsed it.

The 9th Circuit affirmed the decision Monday after expressing skepticism of K&K's case earlier this month.

A three-judge panel said in the Monday ruling that Disney's character was immune from K&K's trademark claims because it was "clearly" relevant to an artistic work, and would not mislead audiences because "unlike Evel Knievel, Duke Caboom is a fictional character in an animated film about toys that come to life."

Disney also differentiated its character from Knievel with a different name, appearance and backstory, the court said.

The appeals court also rejected K&K's claims that Disney violated Knievel's publicity rights.

"Even if the character may be generically reminiscent of Knievel to some extent, the district court properly concluded that it is not a literal depiction, and instead shares general features basic to stuntmen," the panel said in a jointly written opinion.

Circuit Judges Johnnie Rawlinson, Bridget Bade and Daniel Bress wrote the opinion.

The case is K&K Promotions Inc v. Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 21-16740.

For K&K: Randall Jones of Kemp Jones

For Disney: Mark Tratos of Greenberg Traurig

