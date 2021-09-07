DLA Piper debuts new executive level sustainability role

DLA Piper offices in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms DLA Piper appointed London partner JP Douglas-Henry to the new executive role

(Reuters) - As more law firms go beyond establishing environmental, social and governance practices and embrace internal ESG initiatives, DLA Piper announced Tuesday that it had created a new executive-level ESG leadership role to spearhead ESG efforts across its international offices.

Jean-Pierre Douglas-Henry, who was most recently international group head of the firm's litigation and regulatory and co-chair of sustainability and ESG, was appointed managing director of sustainability and resilience on Sept. 1. As a member of the firm's international executive committee, he will report directly to DLA Piper's global co-CEO Simon Levine.

In addition to supporting DLA Piper's internal sustainability and ESG initiatives, Douglas-Henry's responsibilities also include overseeing the firm's responsible business and pro bono efforts, and promoting the growth of these practices.

"As we continue to navigate geo-political challenges and emerge from the pandemic, innovation, sustainability and resilience have never been more important to the firm and to our clients, and will increasingly become so," Levine said in a statement. He added that he, Douglas-Henry and the executive members will work closely to boost innovation and ESG-related client services in the legal sector and serve as “a role-model” for resilient and sustainable businesses.

Douglas-Henry’s role was created following the formation of DLA Piper’s sustainability and ESG steering committee in 2020, which coordinates the firm’s internal and client-facing ESG offerings. According to the firm’s press release, Douglas-Henry will also support Levine in overseeing a roster of legal services and consulting products under the Law& brand launched by the firm last year.

DLA Piper is the latest Big Law firm to elevate a partner to an executive position solely dedicated to sustainability. Last October, Baker McKenzie named Paris-based partner Alyssa Auberger as its first chief sustainability officer. The year before that, Ashurst appointed Hong Kong-based Anna-Marie Slot as its first global sustainability partner, Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer also elevated New York-based partner Tim Wilkins to the same role.

"The idea of having leadership behind sustainability in law firms is something that's been going on for a little more than 10 years," said Gayatri Joshi, executive director of the Law Firm Sustainability Network. She noted that Nixon Peabody has long had a chief sustainability officer helping to lead the firm's sustainability efforts.

“ESG is a huge growing practice, and now more and more firms are seeing how it can be very lucrative, and they're trying to make sure that they have people in this space,” Joshi added. “But again, the way to do this in a more genuine way is to also make sure that you're adapting those qualities and are doing those things internally.”

In a report due to be released in the coming weeks, the Law Firm Sustainability Network found law firms are increasingly moving towards formalized roles and structures for their sustainability programs, with nearly a third of those in leadership roles also owning equity in their firms.

The report also found that compared to 2018, more firms perceive that their attorneys, staff and clients believe sustainability is important.