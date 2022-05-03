DLA Piper poaches Linklaters energy-focused finance partner in Hong Kong

Signage is seen outside of the law firm DLA Piper in Washington, D.C., U.S., August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary Law firms Chen joins DLA Piper as a partner from Linklaters in Hong Kong

(Reuters) - Global law firm DLA Piper said Tuesday it has hired a Greater China partner from Linklaters in its finance, projects and restructuring (FPR) practice in Hong Kong.

Crystal Chen focuses on cross-border banking and finance transactions involving China, particularly in the power, petrochemical and mining sectors, DLA Piper said in a statement.

She has advised lenders on multiple infrastructure finance projects that form a part of China’s ‘Belt and Road Initiative,’ especially a series of projects in Pakistan known as the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor, according to her Linklaters bio.

Her list of clients in the bio include Standard Chartered Bank, Bank of China and the Silk Road Fund.

Chen has also advised the International Finance Corporation, a sibling organization of the World Bank, and the Mongolian government in relation to financing of renewable energy projects in Pakistan, as per her Linklaters bio.

DLA Piper’s global FPR head David Trott said growing the practice in Asia is a long-term strategic priority for the firm.

Greenberg Traurig hired a four-partner team, including three lawyers from Hogan Lovells, in Tokyo last week to set up its Asian energy and infrastructure practice.

Linklaters also recently hired Mark Veitch from Herbert Smith Freehills as head of Asia construction in its energy and infrastructure practice.

A spokesperson for Linklaters confirmed Chen left the firm on March 31 and wished her well.

