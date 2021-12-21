Doc sues Duke University over 'illegal' takeover attempt

Summary

(Reuters) - Duke University has been hit with a lawsuit accusing it of using unfair tactics to try to take over an affiliated, but independent, physicians' practice without fair compensation or input from its doctors.

The lawsuit, filed Tuesday in North Carolina state court by Eugene Moretti, one of the doctors at the Duke-affiliated Private Diagnostic Clinic, accused the university of using "unlawful, unfair, and improper tactics to destroy the company and take over its business and goodwill."

"This lawsuit has no basis in fact or law and Duke will vigorously defend it," said Duke spokesperson Michael Schoenfeld in an email, adding that Duke and PDC had been engaged in "productive dialogue" and that Moretti did not represent PDC leadership.

PDC's chief medical officer, David Attarian, declined to comment.

PDC, founded in 1931, has about 1,850 physician members and $1 billion in annual revenue, and has maintained a close relationship with Duke and its affiliated hospital for decades, according to the lawsuit. Under an agreement formalized in 1972, PDC contributes revenue to Duke, and Duke provides PDC with laboratory facilities, offices and other resources.

Moretti alleges that, after Duke's attempts to buy PDC beginning in 2008 were rebuffed by its members, it launched a takeover bid in 2020. Duke told the roughly 400 PDC doctors who do research at university facilities that they must join Duke or lose their funding, and tried to entice practice heads to move to Duke and bring their doctors with them, Moretti said.

PDC's chair of family medicine, Anthony Viera, actually did move to Duke, and is also named as a defendant. Viera could not be reached for comment.

The lawsuit comes amid a nationwide shift away from physician-owned practices. An analysis of practice arrangements released by the American Medical Association in May found that 49.1% of physicians worked for wholly physician-owned practices in 2020, down 11% since 2012 and falling below half for the first time since the AMA began gathering data.

The Pacific Business Group on Health, a major employer group whose members include Boeing Co and Walmart Inc, last May asked Congress for a ban on medical group mergers, which they said drove up prices.

The government has not pursued any such ban, though President Joe Biden in July signed an executive order telling regulators to heighten scrutiny of healthcare mergers.

The case is Moretti v. Duke University, North Carolina Business Court, No. 21-CVS-4227.

For Moretti: Erica Harris and Weston O'Black of Susman Godfrey

For Duke: Robert Fuller of Robinson, Bradshaw & Hinson

