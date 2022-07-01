DOJ bankruptcy watchdog sides with cancer plaintiffs in J&J talc appeal

A bottle of Johnson and Johnson Baby Powder is seen in a photo illustration taken in New York, February 24, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar/Illustration

(Reuters) - The U.S. Department of Justice's bankruptcy watchdog on Thursday said that Johnson & Johnson abused the bankruptcy system in order to halt multibillion-dollar litigation alleging that its baby powder causes cancer.

DOJ's Office of the U.S. Trustee filed an amicus brief with the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, urging the court to dismiss a New Jersey bankruptcy case initiated by J&J subsidiary LTL Management. The U.S. trustee said J&J used its subsidiary's bankruptcy filing as "a weapon against tort claimants rather than a good-faith means of reorganization."

J&J maintains that its Baby Powder and other talc products are safe. A company spokesperson said Thursday that J&J was confident that the appellate review would keep the New Jersey bankruptcy case on track.

"Unlike the tort system, the bankruptcy system has an established process to fairly and efficiently resolve all cases," J&J said in an emailed statement.

J&J assigned its talc liabilities to a new subsidiary, LTL Management LLC, which it then placed into bankruptcy in October, pausing 38,000 individual lawsuits that had been filed against J&J.

That tactic was approved in February by U.S. Bankruptcy Chief Judge Michael Kaplan, who ruled that J&J's approach was "unquestionably" proper and offered a faster and more fair alternative to decades of litigation in other courts.

Kaplan's decision not to dismiss the case was appealed by groups of cancer plaintiffs who have alleged that J&J talc products cause mesothelioma and ovarian cancer. Those plaintiffs also filed opening briefs in the 3rd Circuit on Thursday, reiterating their arguments that LTL's bankruptcy case was a "sham" designed to protect J&J.

The U.S. trustee supported that position, saying that LTL "was created for the sole purpose of filing for bankruptcy," and that it filed for bankruptcy just two days after it was formed. The company was managed by J&J employees, and did not have any business or creditors to protect, other than J&J, according to the amicus brief.

LTL has not yet filed a brief in the 3rd Circuit case, and its response is due by Aug. 15.

The U.S. trustee frequently opposes efforts to use the bankruptcy courts to protect a non-bankrupt parent company or other owners, corporate affiliates or other allies of a bankrupt company. It successfully opposed Purdue Pharma's effort to protect its owners, members of the Sackler family, from opioid lawsuits, although that ruling is being reviewed in a further appeal.

The case is In re LTL Management LLC, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Third Circuit, No. 22-2003.

For LTL: Greg Gordon of Jones Day

For Talc Claimants Committee: David Molton of Brown Rudnick, Melanie Cyganowski of Otterbourg, Daniel Stolz of Genova Burns, Brian Glasser of Bailey Glasser, Lenard Parkins of Parkins & Rubio and Jonathan Massey of Massey & Gail

