DOJ spurns Taser maker's FTC forum challenge in SCOTUS appeal

The headquarters for Axon Enterprise Inc, formerly Taser International, is seen in Scottsdale, Aizona, U.S., May 17, 2017. Picture taken May 17, 2017. To match Special Report USA-TASER/EXPERTS REUTERS/Ricardo Arduengo

Summary

Summary Companies

Companies Law firms

Law firms Related documents DOJ says Axon must face FTC antitrust complaint

Axon hired Kirkland's Clement to press challenge at Supreme Court The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Taser stun gun manufacturer Axon Enterprise Inc should not be allowed to pursue a court order thwarting an antitrust action at the Federal Trade Commission before the agency's proceeding has concluded, the U.S. Justice Department said on Wednesday in a filing at the U.S. Supreme Court.

The U.S. Justice Department urged the high court to affirm a January ruling from the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals that said Arizona-based Axon can't bypass the FTC's administrative enforcement action. Companies and individuals can ask federal appeals courts to review FTC orders after they are issued.

"Congress has not deprived (Axon) of all judicial review of its constitutional claims. Rather, it has simply required that review to take place in the court of appeals, if and when the commission issues a cease-and-desist order, rather than in the district court," the Justice Department said in its Supreme Court filing.

Axon's lawyer, Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis, did not immediately respond to a message seeking comment on Thursday. A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment.

The FTC in January 2020 initiated an administrative complaint against Axon challenging the company's $13 million acquisition of body-camera provider Vievu. Agency regulators contend the purchase would reduce competition in the market for such cameras.

Axon that month sued the FTC in Arizona federal court in a move to stop the in-house proceeding. The company has argued that the FTC's administrative law judges are unlawfully shielded from presidential oversight. Only agency commissioners have the power to appoint and remove judges.

"Unless this court intervenes, parties targeted for administrative enforcement will continue to be forced to defend themselves in the very agency tribunals they challenge as unconstitutional," Clement told the Supreme Court in Axon's July petition. "As a direct result, 'independent' agencies like the FTC will continue to act as if they are accountable to no one."

No lower court delved into the merits of Axon's separation-of-power claim, and the Justice Department urged the Supreme Court not to jump into that issue now. The government said several federal appellate courts are poised to consider constitutional challenges to the oversight of administrative law judges (ALJ).

Axon's petition has drawn support from business community advocates, including the U.S. Chamber of Commerce, which is represented by Williams & Connolly appellate partner Sarah Harris in Washington.

"Insulating FTC ALJs from presidential supervision in these enforcement proceedings through multiple layers of tenure protection is blatantly unconstitutional," Harris wrote in a friend-of-the-court brief filed in August.

"Delaying the day of reckoning will force private parties to needlessly suffer constitutional violations, while jeopardizing the outcomes of agency adjudications in the many agencies that share this structural flaw."

The case is Axon Enterprise Inc v Federal Trade Commission, U.S. Supreme Court, No. 21-86.

For Axon: Paul Clement of Kirkland & Ellis

For FTC: Brian Fletcher of the Justice Department

Read more:

Taser maker Axon hires Paul Clement to fight FTC at Supreme Court

Axon loses appeals court fight with FTC over Vievu acquisition

Police body camera maker Axon sues U.S. FTC over antitrust litigation