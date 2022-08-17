Don’t mess with Barbie

A Barbie Extra toy car is displayed during the 2021 LA Auto Show in Los Angeles, California, U.S. November, 17, 2021. REUTERS/Mike Blake

(Reuters) - Like an over-protective parent, toymaker Mattel Inc has long had a reputation for zealously defending its Barbie doll-related intellectual property.

So when Rap Snacks Inc launched its Nicki Minaj-branded "Barbie-Que Honey Truffle" potato chips, it was hardly surprising that Mattel would cry foul -- not when the chip bag features “Barbie” in that familiar cursive script as well as a photo of the rapper sporting a Barbie necklace.

As my colleague Blake Brittain reported, the company last week sued Rap Snacks in Los Angeles federal court, alleging its product violates Mattel's trademark rights.

Rap Snacks did not respond to a request for comment. Minaj, who is not named in the suit, also did not respond to a request for comment via her management company, Salexco.

While headline grabbing, this latest suit feels different from some that Mattel filed in the past. Has the company, which in 2013 was slapped with a $138 million bill for its opponent’s legal fees in an epic copyright and trade secret dispute with the makers of Bratz dolls, recalibrated its litigation strategy?

A Mattel spokeswoman declined to comment.

I asked Harvard Law School professor Rebecca Tushnet, who penned a 2013 law review article analyzing Mattel’s Barbie-related litigation, for her take on the latest suit.

Without opining on its merits, she said the litigation strikes her as “distinct from what Mattel used to do.”

Many of Mattel’s high-profile earlier cases (though not the Bratz fight) were focused on speech, Tushnet said, with the company objecting to Barbie references in artwork, songs, publications and other mediums.

The potato chip suit, by contrast, concerns a tangible product and whether consumers are likely to be confused about who makes it – a more straightforward application of trademark law.

“I don’t think this is a return to the bad old days,” Tushnet said.

In the late 1990s and early 2000s, Mattel, often represented by lawyers from Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, pushed the bounds of aggressive brand defense.

(Venable is representing Mattel in the potato chip case, but Quinn Emanuel in a statement said the company remains “a good client of the firm.” Venable partner Lee Brenner did not respond to a request for comment.)

In 1997, for example, Mattel sued MCA Records over the Danish band Aqua’s pop song “Barbie Girl,” alleging trademark infringement, unfair competition and trademark dilution.

A federal judge in Los Angeles ruled against Mattel, finding that the song, which includes lyrics such as “I’m a blonde bimbo girl in a fantasy world,” was a parody and therefore protected by the First Amendment. The dismissal was upheld on appeal.

Two years later, Mattel sued Utah artist Thomas Forsythe over a series of 78 photos that he called “Food Chain Barbie.” The images included naked Barbies in blenders, Barbies wrapped in tortillas and covered with enchilada sauce and skewered Barbie heads in a fondue pot.

Forsythe in court papers said his intention behind the works, which netted him a total of $3,659, was to "critique the objectification of women.”

Once again, Mattel lost on summary judgment and on appeal when courts rejected the toymaker’s claims of copyright, trademark and trade dress infringement, finding the artist made fair use of the material and consumers were unlikely to be confused about any Mattel sponsorship.

Mattel struck out again when it sued a woman who altered Barbies into “Dungeon Dolls” and outfitted them in bondage gear. A federal judge in New York in 2002 found Susanne Pitt’s work was “transformative,” and that the X-rated dolls “do not appear to pose any danger of usurping demand for Barbie dolls in the children's toys market.”

Mattel’s most punishing defeat came in 2013, after a nine-year copyright and trade secrets fight with Bratz doll maker MGA Entertainment. Mattel, which initiated the failed litigation, was ultimately ordered to pay MGA’s legal fees – an eye-popping $138 million for work led by Orrick, Herrington & Sutcliffe.

In the intervening decade, Mattel continued to sue scores of counterfeiters for selling unauthorized Barbie merchandise. But the company, until the Barbie-Que chips case, did not bring any splashy lawsuits in the United States.

Trademark lawyer Ronald Coleman, a partner at Dhillon Law Group in New York and author of the blog “Likelihood of Confusion,” told me that the new case “looks like a slam dunk” for Mattel.

“Mattel's claim that many consumers will think there's a merchandising deal between the Barbie doll people and the snack maker is solid,” he said via email.

Where it might get tricky though is the connection to Nicki Minaj.

Minaj fans are known as “The Barbz,” and Mattel in 2011 created a one-of-a-kind Barbie doll of the rapper for charity. Moreover, Minaj on her 2018 album “Queen” featured a song titled “Barbie Dreams.”

“For consumers who are familiar only with Mattel’s use of ‘Barbie,’” William & Mary Law School professor Laura Heymann said, the Barbie-Que packaging “might lead them to think that the potato chips are a Mattel product.”

But Minaj fans who know that “Barbie” is one of her alter egos might understand “Barbie” in this context to be referring primarily to her, added Heymann, whose work focuses on trademark and copyright law.

“Mattel has historically been aggressive in enforcing its intellectual property rights in Barbie, both on the copyright side and on the trademark side, but not always successfully,” she said. “This case is an interesting one, though, because its success may turn on how the court views the relevant consumer market.”

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.