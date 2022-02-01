Dr. Oz turns to law firm Jones Day for consulting in U.S. Senate bid

Mehmet Oz, Host of the Dr. Oz Show speaks during the Milken Institute Global Conference in Beverly Hills, California, U.S., May 3, 2017. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Summary

Summary Law firms Celebrity surgeon among Republican candidates in Senate race

Jones Day a leading firm for Republicans vying for office The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

(Reuters) - Celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz paid U.S. law firm Jones Day more than $54,000 for legal consulting in December amid his Republican bid for a U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania, a campaign finance report released on Monday showed.

Oz, host of the syndicated "The Dr. Oz Show," jumped into the Pennsylvania race in late November, adding his name to what is considered one of the country's most competitive races. His campaign spent $4.8 million in the fourth quarter, according to the new campaign filings.

The Oz campaign did not immediately return a request for comment on Tuesday, and a Jones Day spokesperson did not return a similar request.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Jones Day has earned millions of dollars in fees as a go-to law firm for the Republican party and many candidates. The firm played a central role in Donald Trump's 2016 successful presidential bid, and Trump named Jones Day's Donald McGahn as his first top White House lawyer.

Jones Day's political election law attorneys work on matters including state and federal campaign finance rules compliance, ethics provisions and advertising.

Oz is among a group of Republicans that is vying to succeed retiring U.S. Senator Pat Toomey, one of seven Republican senators who voted to convict Trump in early 2021 following his impeachment.

Trump has not announced any endorsement in the race, which could decide control of Congress in November's midterm elections.

Read more:

Corporate law's partisan gulf widened in 2020, analysis finds

Blowback against Trump campaign law firm targets clients, recruiting

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.