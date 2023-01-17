Drug distributor’s insurance doesn’t cover opioid lawsuits - court

Summary

Summary Companies Economic losses from ‘societal harms’ are not ‘because of’ bodily injury, 6th Circuit holds

Agrees with Delaware, Ohio high courts

Distinguishes contrary ruling by 7th Circuit















(Reuters) - Two commercial-general liability insurers don’t have to defend Quest Pharmaceuticals against 77 lawsuits that accuse the Kentucky-based generic drug distributor of “fueling illicit opioid addiction” in cities and counties across the country, a federal appeals court held.

The Cincinnati-based 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said Friday that lawsuits over the “societal harms caused by opioid addiction” were “simply beyond the … scope” of the policies issued by Motorists Mutual Insurance Co and Westfield National Insurance Co, which covered Quest’s liabilities “because of bodily injury" sustained "by a person.”

None of the complaints against Quest “predicates recovery on a particular person’s bodily injury, and so no complaint triggers the insurers’ duty to defend,” Circuit Judge R. Guy Cole Jr wrote for the three-judge panel.

“Nothing in the policies suggests that they were meant to cover lawsuits like the ones here, brought primarily by local governments to recover purely economic damage,” the panel said.

The decision affirmed a pair of May 2021 rulings by a federal judge in Paducah, Kentucky, and tracks similar holdings last year by the supreme courts of Delaware and Ohio.

The only other federal appeals court to consider the question is the Chicago-based 7th Circuit, which ruled in 2016 that the costs of dealing with the opioid epidemic were “because of” bodily injuries to drug users. However, the 6th Circuit on Friday said the 7th Circuit was merely following Illinois-specific precedent that defined “because of” broadly.

Kentucky has no such rule - but it might reach a similar conclusion for policies that insure against any losses “arising out of” bodily injury, Cole wrote.

Motorists Mutual’s attorneys at Clyde & Co declined to comment on Friday. Attorneys for Westfield and Quest did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The 77 cases against Quest are among more than 3,300 that have been filed against drugmakers, distributors and pharmacies over the opioid epidemic, which led to nearly 500,000 overdose deaths between 2009 and 2019, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Those lawsuits have spurred several prominent settlements (including the $26 billion national settlement by the three largest U.S. drug distributors and drugmaker Johnson & Johnson). However, insurers have been reluctant to cover defense costs, sparking spin-off litigation over the scope of their policies.

Siding with the insurers on Friday, the 6th Circuit quoted from its 2021 ruling that income losses due to Covid-19 health orders were not covered by all-risk property insurance policies.

“Insurance ‘is not a general safety net for all dangers,’ and courts must avoid interpreting insurance coverage to exceed the limits of a policy’s plain language,” Cole wrote.

The consolidated cases are Westfield National Insurance Company and Motorists Mutual Insurance Company v. Quest Pharmaceuticals Inc., 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals Nos. 21-6026 and 21-6043.

For Westfield National: Richard Garner and David Lester of Collins, Roche, Utley & Garner; Elizabeth Bass of Walters Richardson

For Motorists Mutual: Patrick Hofer and Jared Clapper of Clyde & Co.

For Quest Pharmaceuticals: James Coltharp Jr of Whitlow, Roberts, Houston & Straub











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.