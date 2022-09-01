Ebooks plaintiffs scramble to salvage class action after magistrate calls for dismissal

(Reuters) - Plaintiffs' lawyers in an antitrust class action alleging that Amazon.com Inc conspired with five leading U.S. publishers to fix the price of ebooks argued in a new brief that a Manhattan federal magistrate erroneously disregarded obvious evidence of collusion when she recommended the dismissal of their case last month.

The basic facts presented in their amended complaint, in combination with elementary economic principles, are enough to justify their allegations, wrote plaintiffs' lawyers from Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro and Sperling & Slater. Within the course of several months in 2014 and 2015, the plaintiffs' firms said, the five big publishers – Penguin Random House LLC; HarperCollins Publishers LLC; Hachette Book Group Inc; Macmillan Publishing Group LLC; and Simon & Schuster Inc – each signed a pricing agreement with Amazon that allowed publishers to set ebook prices but locked in Amazon’s 30% “agency” fee for every ebook sale and guaranteed that Amazon’s prices could not be undercut by other ebook sellers.

Those deals, according to plaintiffs' lawyers, accomplished what both Amazon and the publishers wanted: They cemented Amazon’s overwhelming dominance of the ebooks market while allowing publishers to jack up prices.

“Those allegations are sufficient under the Sherman Act to set forth a prima facie antitrust claim against Amazon, regardless of any horizontal agreement among the publisher defendants,” plaintiffs' lawyers argued to U.S. District Judge Gregory Woods of Manhattan, who will decide whether to adopt the Aug. 3 report and recommendation from U.S. Magistrate Judge Valerie Figueredo. “The expected result under basic economic theory (and the result in fact) is what plaintiffs plead here: supracompetitive consumer prices.”

Figueredo's report recommended the dismissal of all three of the class action's Sherman Act claims: unlawful restraint of trade and conspiracy to monopolize against all of the defendants and monopolization against Amazon.

The magistrate found, broadly speaking, that the plaintiffs failed to offer evidence that the publishers colluded with each other or with Amazon when they struck their deals in 2014 and 2015. It’s entirely plausible, Figueredo said, that each publisher made the same rational, independent determination that it needed to preserve its access to Amazon, the dominant ebooks distributor. Moreover, she said, each publisher could rationally have expected that its competitors would have reached the same conclusion. In essence, she said the publishers didn’t need to collude on a strategy for dealing with Amazon because they each knew what the industry as a whole needed to accomplish.

Under the rigorous test for antitrust pleadings, Figueredo said, plaintiffs alleging collusion have to show more than parallel actions by accused conspirators. Here, she said, ebook consumers didn't satisfy that test. None of the theories alleged in the ebooks complaint – including assertions that publishers acted against their self-interest; that they have a history of collusion dating back to an alleged conspiracy with Apple Inc; and that ebook prices rose despite no rise in production costs – were “more consistent with a conspiracy than with rational behavior independently adopted by the publishers acting within a concentrated market,” Figueredo said.

The magistrate also rejected plaintiffs’ allegation that, in combination, the publishers’ individual agreements acted as a restraint on competition under “rule of reason” analysis. Figueredo said plaintiffs failed to show that any single publisher had the market power to dictate terms across the industry.

“Absent some evidence of coordination,” she said, “there are no plausible allegations in the from which to infer that a single publisher’s agreement with Amazon led to a market-wide price increase for trade eBooks.”

In their new brief urging Woods to countermand the magistrate’s recommendations, plaintiffs argued that Figueredo missed the big picture. Hagens Berman, as you surely remember, previously won a $450 million settlement with Apple after the U.S. Justice Department sued the company for conspiring with publishers in an effort to break Amazon’s grip on the ebooks market. (Publishers entered consent judgments with the government but did not concede guilt.) It should be obvious, plaintiffs said in their new brief, that the same collusive motive drove the publishers’ pricing agreements with Amazon once they were out from under government oversight.

“The publisher defendants never withdrew from their conspiracy,” the brief said. “Instead, the publisher defendants went back to Amazon to continue where they left off … In short, while the competitive self-interests of the publisher defendants, acting alone, were at odds with Amazon’s retail market dominance, it benefitted each of them as long as they acted collectively.”

Rather than looking at each publisher’s market share, the brief said, the magistrate should have looked at the cumulative impact of their parallel agreements. If Figueredo had applied the proper rule-of-reason test, Hagens Berman and Sperling & Slater argued, she would have concluded, as courts did in the Apple ebooks litigation, that the publishers’ deals with Amazon reduced competition and led to higher prices for consumers.

I emailed Amazon’s lawyers, John Schmidtlein, Jonathan Pitt and Carl Metz of Williams & Connolly, but didn’t hear back. Macmillan counsel Joel Mitnick of Cadwalader, Wickersham & Taft and Simon & Schuster counsel Yehudah Buchweitz of Weil, Gotshal & Manges declined to comment on plaintiffs’ new brief. I did not receive responses from the other publishers’ lawyers: Jennifer Patterson and Scott Lent of Arnold & Porter Kaye Scholer for Penguin Random House and HarperCollins and Rich Snyder of Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer for Hachette.

The docket does not indicate whether the defendants intend to respond to plaintiffs' arguments about the magistrate's report. There's also no indication of when Woods will rule on dismissal.

