Ed Sheeran must face trial in 'Thinking Out Loud' copyright case

(Reuters) - English singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran must face trial in one of three lawsuits alleging that he lifted his 2014 smash hit “Thinking Out Loud” from Marvin Gaye’s 1973 classic “Let’s Get It On,” a U.S. judge ruled Thursday.

U.S. District Judge Louis Stanton in Manhattan denied Sheeran’s bid to dismiss the copyright infringement suit by Structured Asset Sales LLC, which owns a portion of “Let’s Get It On” co-writer Ed Townsend’s estate.

Stanton said a jury must decide whether the two songs are substantially similar because music experts on both sides of the dispute disagree whether Sheeran’s song mimics “Let’s Get It On.”

“Although the two musical compositions are not identical, a jury could find that the overlap between the songs' combination of chord progression and harmonic rhythm is very close,” Stanton said.

An attorney for Structured Asset Sales, Hillel Parness, told Reuters the company is "pleased" with the ruling.

Sheeran’s lawyers did not immediately respond to inquiries Thursday.

In his order, Stanton also ruled that jurors must decide whether SAS can include concert revenue in damages, rejecting Sheeran’s argument that ticket sales weren’t tied to the alleged infringement.

Sheeran’s 2014-2015 tour brought in $150 million in gross revenue, according to music industry trade publication Pollstar.

A similar suit against Sheeran by SAS is currently stayed, and a separate suit by another portion of Townsend’s estate is awaiting trial.

“Thinking Out Loud” peaked at No. 2 on the Billboard Hot 100 in February 2015. “Let’s Get It On” hit No. 1 in September 1973.

The case is Structured Asset Sales LLC v. Sheeran et al, U.S. District Court, Southern District of New York, No. 20-04329.

For Structured Asset Sales: Hillel Parness of Parness Law Firm

For Sheeran: Donald Zakarin, Ilene Farkas and Andrew Goldsmith of Pryor Cashman

