'Electric Avenue' singer wants Trump official deposed in lawsuit over anti-Biden tweet

Court filing said Trump himself was interviewed in June

Defendants allegedly refused to produce campaign representative

Defendants allegedly refused to produce campaign representative

(Reuters) - "Electric Avenue" musician Eddy Grant asked a Manhattan federal judge on Saturday to allow his attorneys to depose former U.S. President Donald Trump's deputy chief of staff and social media director Dan Scavino in a copyright dispute over a 2020 Trump Twitter post.

The filing also said that Trump himself had been deposed on June 9 in the lawsuit, which stems from the former president's alleged misuse of Grant's 1983 hit in a tweet.

Grant's legal team asked the court to extend a deadline to allow them to subpoena Scavino, saying Trump's lawyers had failed to provide a witness from the campaign despite two prior extensions of deadlines to find one.

The parties' attorneys did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Grant sued Trump and Donald J. Trump For President Inc in September 2020 over an animated video tweeted from Trump's personal Twitter account that August. The video, which was not made by the Trump campaign, uses 40 seconds of "Electric Avenue" and features a high-speed Trump train contrasted with a slow-moving Joe Biden handcart.

Trump asked to dismiss the lawsuit shortly after the election, arguing he made fair use of the song. U.S. District Judge John Koeltl rejected the dismissal bid last year and said all of the fair-use factors favored Grant at an early stage of the case.

According to Grant's Saturday filing, Trump and the campaign gave notice for the first time last week that they could not find a campaign witness, and that the campaign's corporate entity had been dissolved last October.

The filing said Scavino "frequently authored" Trump's tweets, and that he played a role in sending the tweet at issue. According to the filing, the defendants said Scavino was not employed by Donald J. Trump For President Inc.

Scavino is not currently involved in the case, and a lawyer who represents Scavino in other matters did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The case is Grant v. Trump, U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 1:20-cv-07103.

For Grant: Brian Caplan, Robert Clarida and Brett Van Benthysen of Reitler Kailas & Rosenblatt

For Trump: Darren Saunders of Peroff Saunders; Ken Caruso of Mukasey Frenchman

