Elon Musk can’t buy his other “censorship” foe

NEW YORK, April 28 (Reuters Breakingviews) - The billionaire is set to buy Twitter, motivated by perceived restraints on free speech. But his legal quest to get the U.S. SEC off his back when it comes to vetting tweets about carmaker Tesla failed this week. The regulator won't roll over as easily as Twitter's board.

CONTEXT NEWS

- A U.S. judge on April 27 criticized Elon Musk for trying to escape a settlement with regulators requiring pre-clearance by lawyers of tweets regarding Tesla, saying the company’s billionaire chief executive was "bemoaning" the 2018 deal now that he felt Tesla was "invincible."

- The dispute stems from the claim by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that Musk defrauded Tesla investors on Aug. 7, 2018, by tweeting that he had "funding secured" to potentially take the electric-car company private when in fact a buyout was not close. Musk's lawyers had sought to terminate the 2018 consent decree that resolved the SEC charges, arguing that the regulator's pursuit of Musk "crossed the line into harassment" and impeded his constitutional right to free speech.

