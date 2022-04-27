Elon Musk's rocky track record with lawyers goes back years

Summary Musk has amplified criticism of senior Twitter lawyers since striking a deal to buy the platform

He is facing a shareholder lawsuit over turnover at the top of Tesla's legal department

(Reuters) - In the two days since Twitter said it would accept Elon Musk’s $44 billion offer to acquire the company, the Tesla CEO has posted at least three tweets critical of top lawyers at the company he seeks to own.

First Musk criticized Twitter legal and policy chief Vijaya Gadde over the platform's decision to block a New York Post story during the last presidential election, leading other users to pile on. He responded to a tweet accusing senior Twitter lawyer Jim Baker of "facilitating fraud" while he was serving as the FBI's general counsel, amplifying the post. And on Wednesday he turned back to Gadde, posting a meme critical of her and the company's moderation policies.

The tweets brought attention to a provision in Musk’s agreement with Twitter that he must not disparage the social media platform while discussing the deal. It is unclear whether they could trigger the provision, or if doing so would lead to any penalties. Even lawyers using Twitter to weigh in on Musk's tweets seemed split on whether the posts could affect the merger.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

A Twitter spokesperson declined to comment on the messages, and Gadde could not be reached through the company. An attorney for Musk did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Whatever the tweets' effect, it is not the first time Musk's relationship with corporate lawyers has generated headlines.

A shareholder lawsuit filed in Delaware last year took aim at the heavy turnover of lawyers leading Tesla's legal team in recent years, alleging that it “reflects the fact that none of them were able to exercise any independent advice on matters that differed from Musk’s desired outcome.”

Media reports have also tracked the departures. David Searle, currently the acting head of legal at Tesla, is the fifth person to hold the job over the past three years. Todd Maron, who earlier represented Musk in divorce proceedings as a private lawyer, was the longest-serving general counsel when he left in 2018 after nearly five years. It's unclear why the attorneys have exited the company in recent years and none responded to messages from Reuters.

The shareholder lawsuit, which said Tesla's board breached its obligations by failing to keep the general counsel independent of Musk's whims, has been paused since last year, pending the outcome of another shareholders' lawsuit playing out in California. Attorneys for Musk and Tesla have denied allegations of wrongdoing in the California litigation. Both cases center on Musk's tweets about taking Tesla private.

The Delaware case alleges Musk and Tesla's board violated a consent decree with the Securities and Exchange Commission over tweets Musk posted about Tesla’s stock. As part of the 2018 arrangement, Musk stepped down as the chair of Tesla’s board for three years and agreed to the board pre-approving future tweets about the company. The SEC has since probed multiple potential breaches.

Musk last month asked to end the agreement and throw out recent subpoenas issued by the SEC against him, alleging the investigations amounted to harassment and infringed on his right to free speech. A Manhattan judge on Wednesday rejected Musk’s bid, leaving the consent decree in place.

Read more:

Elon Musk to buy Twitter for $44 billion

Musk loses bid to end SEC agreement on oversight of Tesla tweets

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Jacqueline Thomsen

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.