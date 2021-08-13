Email-fail, counselor? Appeals courts are in no mood for excuses

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly/Illustration

(Reuters) - “This is a cautionary tale for every attorney who litigates in the era of e-filing.”

That’s how the 5th Circuit U.S. Court of Appeals kicked off a recent decision tossing a personal injury lawsuit after the plaintiff’s lawyer missed a key deadline.

The reason? An email notice from the court alerting the lawyer that opposing counsel had filed a motion for summary judgment was not routed to the lawyer’s main inbox. Instead, it inexplicably went to an unmonitored “other” folder, where it sat, unread, until it was too late to respond.

And that was the end of the case – a suit against Home Depot by former employee Kevin Rollins, who alleged that he hurt his back on the job moving a heavy bathtub and wanted $300,000 for his injuries. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel in Austin, Texas, last year granted Home Depot’s unopposed motion, noting that “Plaintiff has not responded” to the filing.

“I feel sick about it,” Rollins’ lawyer, Austin-based solo practitioner Aaron Allison, told me, calling the missed email “a nightmare scenario.”

E-filing may be fast, convenient and environmentally friendly, but it can also be treacherous.

Because buried in your spam folder -- among ads for new gutters and come-ons from “Master Prince Okons” requesting assistance with transferring $45.5 million -- could be a make-or-break court notice.

And don’t expect judges to be sympathetic if you miss it.

The 5th Circuit isn’t the first to confront the issue of email snafus. In 2004, for example, a D.C. Circuit panel that included now-U.S. Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts rejected a suit against American Airlines by a diabetic passenger who suffered an in-flight medical emergency.

The plaintiff’s lawyer said he never received an e-mail notifying him of American's motion to dismiss his client’s amended complaint and as a result, he didn’t respond.

The D.C. Circuit didn’t care.

The appellants “offer nothing but an updated version of the classic ‘my dog ate my homework’ line,” the panel held. “Regardless whether (the lawyer) received the e-mail notice, he remained obligated to monitor the court's docket.”

The 5th Circuit in 2019 took a similar hard line in a lawsuit against the city of Fort Worth’s police department by the family of a prisoner who died of a drug overdose while in custody.

The family’s lawyers failed to respond to the city’s motion to dismiss, citing a series of "breakdowns" in their system for receiving notice of court filings, including defective antivirus software that diverted court emails to a spam folder.

But the 5th Circuit panel rejected their motion for relief under Rule 59(e) of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure, which allows a court to alter or amend a judgment under a few narrow circumstances, including a manifest error of law or fact.

It is not a manifest error “when failure to file was within plaintiffs' counsel's ‘reasonable control,’” the appeals court held. “Plaintiffs had a duty of diligence to inquire about the status of their case. The fact that the case was not on plaintiffs' counsel's ‘radar for active cases’ does not free plaintiffs of this duty.”

Allison tried in vain to distinguish his circumstances from the failed suit against Fort Worth.

For one thing, he noted, the lawyer in that case failed to register with the court's Case Management/Electronic Case Files system, in violation of local rules. Moreover, Allison told me, his email "has never failed before or since,” he said. “I had no prior knowledge.”

He added that there “has never been any explanation tech-wise” for what went wrong.

Allison urged the court to view his conduct as “slight inadvertence or neglect” and pointed to an earlier, apparently gentler time before e-filing, when the 5th Circuit in 1980 excused a plaintiff’s attorney who failed to inform the district court of his new address. As a result, the lawyer didn’t get a copy of the defendant’s motion for summary judgment in the mail until it was too late to respond.

In that instance, the 5th Circuit ruled that “a technical error or slight mistake by plaintiff’s attorney should not deprive plaintiff of any opportunity to present the true merits of his claims.”

But here, the panel – circuit judges James Ho, Andrew Oldham and Cory Wilson – noted that the motion for summary judgment was properly sent to the email address that Allison provided.

What happened after that was on him.

“To be sure, we do not question the good faith of Rollins’s counsel. But it is not ‘manifest error to deny relief when failure to file was within [Rollins’s] counsel’s ‘reasonable control,’” Ho wrote for the panel.

To Allison, the take-away is that email cannot be trusted, and that the only way to be sure he doesn’t miss any crucial filings is to have a paralegal call the court clerk every few weeks to check.

As a solo practitioner who typically has 80 to 100 active cases, that’s a big burden, he said.

“It adds another landmine to the field of trial law, another layer of to-do,” he said. “As if lawyers are not already paranoid enough.”

Opinions expressed here are those of the author. Reuters News, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence and freedom from bias.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias.