Emerging trends in cannabis litigation: 2023 update

Law Firms Carter Ledyard & Milburn LLP Follow















May 9, 2023 - As the cannabis industry continues to mature, both in New York and in the United States more broadly, litigation is becoming both more common and varied in the industry. Last year, we analyzed cannabis-related cases filed within the first half of 2022, specifically focusing on civil litigations commenced in states that legalized adult-use (or recreational) cannabis. Now, nearly a year later, a handful of additional states have followed suit in legalizing recreational cannabis. In this article, we focus on what has changed, and what trends have stayed the same.

Methodology

Like last year's analysis, the analysis in this article focuses on civil litigations commenced in the now 21 states — plus the District of Columbia — that have enacted laws fully legalizing adult-use recreational cannabis.

We looked at state and federal dockets, as well as other public filings and news coverage, to compile a dataset of litigations commenced between July 1, 2022, and April 21, 2023, impacting the cannabis industry in some way. We then looked at the filings in those cases to determine the types of disputes implicated by the pleadings. In total, the updated dataset contains 114 representative cases, more than double the number of cases included in our initial analysis.

Results

The results of the updated analysis largely track last year's findings, with a few notable exceptions.

Once again, the most common category of dispute appearing in our analysis is what we classified as commercial disputes, which include actions for breach of contract, collections on outstanding loans, securities issues, and other business torts, such as breach of fiduciary duty and fraud. Roughly 37% of the cases in our updated dataset were identified as commercial disputes — up slightly from the 34% found in our initial analysis.

While a significant portion of the commercial disputes in our dataset were commenced in mature markets, such as California and Oregon, there were a number of these types of cases commenced in new and emerging markets, particularly New York. This trend is expected to continue, especially as new markets come online in those states that have only recently legalized adult-use cannabis and as older markets continue to mature and (in some instances) become overly saturated.

The next most common category of dispute in both our updated analysis and our initial analysis is what we classified as actions against state and local governments. These are actions relating to the administration and regulation of a state's cannabis market and include licensing disputes and disputes challenging the legality or constitutionality of a state or local government's licensing and regulatory regimes. Such actions made up roughly 20% of the cases in our updated dataset, compared to 21% in last year's analysis.

As we predicted last year, the prevalence of this category of dispute is expected to remain high as more businesses seek to break into new and existing state-legal cannabis markets. An example of this type of litigation is the lawsuit filed by a coalition of New York's medical cannabis operators challenging the state's rollout of its recreational cannabis program (and, specifically, the social equity focused Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary program), and perceived failure to crack down on the illicit market. Coal. For Access to Regulated & Safe Cannabis v. N.Y. State Cannabis Control Bd. et al., No. 902390-23 (N.Y. Sup. Ct. Albany County 2023).

The results of our updated analysis pertaining to the prevalence of employment disputes, intellectual property disputes, and antitrust disputes also largely track last year's findings: employment disputes made up roughly 14% of the cases in both datasets; intellectual property disputes made up roughly 8% of the cases in our updated dataset, compared to 9% in last year's analysis; and antitrust disputes made up roughly 2% of the cases in both datasets.

The most notable difference reflected in our updated analysis as compared to our initial analysis was the prevalence of actions brought by state and local governments against industry participants for failure to comply with state laws and regulations, such as operating an unlicensed cannabis business. This was one of the least common disputes reflected in our initial analysis, representing only 4% of cases. This number jumped to 11% in our updated analysis, making it the fourth most common category of dispute (after employment disputes).

The increase in activity has been driven, predominantly, by cases filed in California and New York and is likely a reflection of both states' recent efforts to rein in illicit (or "gray") market cannabis operators, which (as we've covered in previous articles) has caused a series of headaches for regulators and the legal markets in those states.

Our updated analysis also saw a slight drop in the prevalence of consumer class actions, which include actions brought under the Telephone Consumer Protection Act (TCPA) and the Americans with Disabilities Action (ADA). Roughly 3% of cases in our updated analysis were classified as consumer class actions, compared to 5% in last year's analysis.

Finally, our updated analysis includes two new dispute categories reflecting cases that were not present in last year's dataset. First, our updated analysis includes a handful of Securities and Exchange Commission enforcement actions — for example, alleging fraudulent offering and sale of securities in cannabis companies to investors — making up roughly 3% of the cases in our dataset. We also added a category for negligence actions, which include cases brought against cannabis operators and retailers for personal injuries. Roughly 2% of the cases in our dataset were classified as negligence actions.

Looking ahead

As we noted last year, many legal experts anticipate that the cannabis industry should be prepared to face a surge in products liability suits in the coming years as markets mature and the plaintiffs' bar involvement in this area becomes more sophisticated. And while not reflected in our findings, we agree that the expansion of state-legal cannabis markets coupled with the unknowns regarding potential side effects to health and safety create risk for products liability litigation in the future.

The onslaught of recent products liability litigation against Juul Labs may serve as a cautionary tale. According to recent reporting from Forbes, Juul is currently facing close to 4,000 lawsuits, with most alleging the company engaged in deceptive marketing or failed to warn about the risks of its e-cigarette product.

In addition, as we've recommended in the past, the industry should continue to prepare itself for an increase in Food and Drug Administration (FDA) enforcement actions, especially in the CBD (cannabidiol) space. Earlier this year, the FDA issued a policy announcement concluding that a new regulatory pathway for CBD is necessary and, essentially, calling on Congress to act.

While the announcement signals that a comprehensive regulatory framework for CBD is still a way off, we expect the FDA will continue to regulate CBD by taking selective compliance action, particularly with respect to food and beverage products that make unsubstantiated health claims and products marketed to children.

As we noted last year, and as confirmed by the results of our updated analysis, cannabis litigation remains active and is something to keep an eye on.

Alex Malyshev and Sarah Ganley are regular, joint contributing columnists on legal issues in the cannabis industry for Reuters Legal News and Westlaw Today.











Opinions expressed are those of the author. They do not reflect the views of Reuters News, which, under the Trust Principles, is committed to integrity, independence, and freedom from bias. Westlaw Today is owned by Thomson Reuters and operates independently of Reuters News.