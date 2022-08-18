Endo loses appeal challenging generic version of best-seller Vasostrict

The United States Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit is seen in Washington, D.C. August 30, 2020. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - Endo International's Par Pharmaceutical Inc on Wednesday failed to persuade a U.S. appeals court to revive its lawsuit seeking to block Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc from selling a generic version of Par's best-selling blood-pressure drug Vasostrict.

The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit affirmed a Delaware federal court's decision that Eagle's generic would not infringe patents owned by Par.

Eagle's executive vice president and general counsel Ryan Debski told Reuters that the company was "very pleased" with the court's "thorough and complete" decision.

Endo declined to comment.

Vasostrict is used to treat patients with critically low blood pressure. Dublin-based Endo sold over $900 million worth of Vasostrict last year, making it the company's highest-selling drug.

Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey-based Eagle's generic received FDA approval in December and has been on the U.S. market since January.

Endo's Par sued Eagle in 2018 after it requested U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval of a generic version of Vasostrict. Chief U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly ruled last year that Eagle did not violate Endo's patent rights.

A three-judge Federal Circuit panel agreed Thursday, finding the pH range of Eagle's generic was lower than the range outlined in Endo's Vasostrict patents.

The court rejected Endo's argument that "real-world evidence" showed some batches of Eagle's drug would, in Chief U.S. Circuit Judge Kimberly Moore's words, "inevitably drift up into infringing territory."

The case is Par Pharmaceutical Inc v. Eagle Pharmaceuticals Inc, U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit, No. 21-2342.

For Endo: Martin Black of Dechert

For Eagle: John O'Quinn of Kirkland & Ellis

