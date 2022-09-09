Endo seeks to block government opioid lawsuits during its bankruptcy

A sign is seen outside the U.S. District Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York in Manhattan, New York. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

State and local governments have argued bankruptcy protections don't apply to their enforcement actions

Endo faces 3,100 lawsuits related to sale and marketing of prescription opioids

(Reuters) - Endo International plc sued hundreds of state and local governments on Friday, seeking a ruling that their lawsuits accusing the company of helping fuel the U.S. opioid epidemic must be paused during the pharmaceutical company's bankruptcy.

In a filing in U.S. bankruptcy court in Manhattan, Endo said if those lawsuits are allowed to continue, the company will not be able to focus on successfully completing its restructuring, including a comprehensive resolution of the opioid claims.

Endo filed for Chapter 11 protection on Aug. 17, seeking to address its high debt load and resolve more than 3,100 lawsuits accusing the company of deceptively marketing prescription opioids like Opana by downplaying the risk of addiction.

Before filing for bankruptcy, Endo reached a $450 million settlement with more than 30 states to resolve the lawsuits, but it still faces litigation risk from state and local governments that have not agreed to participate in the settlement. Other state and local governments, including Florida and West Virginia, had previously settled their opioid claims against Endo.

A Chapter 11 filing usually automatically protects bankrupt companies from litigation by pausing new and ongoing lawsuits, but some state and local governments have argued that the bankruptcy court's "automatic stay" does not apply to government enforcement actions, Endo said in its complaint.

At least 36 states, as well as attorneys representing local governments in nationwide opioid multi-district litigation proceedings, have agreed to voluntarily pause their lawsuits during Endo's bankruptcy, without conceding that the "automatic stay" applies to them, Endo said.

But others, like Oregon, have told the company that they intend to proceed with litigation against Endo, and many local governments have not made their position clear, according to the complaint.

A representative for Oregon's attorney general did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Before filing for bankruptcy, Endo often found itself litigating dozens of opioid lawsuits at a time, and the effort has "impacted nearly every aspect" of its business, the company said. Endo spent $136 million on opioid litigation in 2021, and $32.7 million in the first quarter of 2022, according to its complaint.

The case is Endo International v. Commonwealth of Kentucky et al, U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of New York, No. 22-07039.

For Endo: Abigail Davis, Paul Leake and Jason Liberi of Skadden Arps Slate Meagher & Flom

