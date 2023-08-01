Energizer, Walmart fight 'baseless' antitrust lawsuits over battery prices

Energizer batteries are on display at a new Wal-Mart store in Chicago, January 24, 2012. REUTERS/John Gress License this content on Reuters Connect

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Energizer (ENR.N) and Walmart (WMT.N) have asked a U.S. judge to dismiss three proposed class actions accusing them of a conspiracy to artificially inflate wholesale and retail prices of disposable batteries in violation of U.S. antitrust law.

In a filing in Oakland, California, federal court, defense lawyers for the two companies on Monday argued that the plaintiffs in the cases filed in April have failed to provide any factual basis to support their claim of an unlawful agreement to fix battery prices.

The lawsuits alleged Energizer, facing pressure from Walmart, agreed to raise the wholesale prices it charged to other direct-purchase customers in order to allow Walmart to offer lower retail prices.

Twelve individual consumers in states including California, Florida, New York and Illinois who bought batteries from various retailers filed one of the lawsuits. In another, the plaintiff is retailer Portable Power, which said it bought batteries directly from Energizer. The third complaint was filed by battery purchasers at Walmart.

"All the conduct they point to is entirely consistent with rational, unilateral business conduct and does not support an inference of conspiracy," lawyers for Energizer and Walmart said in a jointly submitted filing.

Attorneys for the plaintiffs did not immediately respond to messages seeking comment on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for Walmart, the world's largest retailer, declined to comment beyond the company's court filing. A representative from Energizer did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The three cases were filed in late April and are pending before U.S. District Judge Haywood Gilliam Jr.

Plaintiffs' lawyers said Walmart was Energizer's largest customer and that they devised a scheme "to slow price decline and ensure that both companies could charge higher-than-competitive prices" for Energizer products.

Energizer, according to the complaints, set up an internal team dubbed "Project Atlas" to help ensure Walmart's disposable battery prices were lower than competitors' prices.

The plaintiffs contend the team "warned retailers that tried to undersell Walmart that they had to match or exceed Walmart's prices."

Lawyers for Energizer argued "the antitrust laws do not prevent a manufacturer like Energizer from contracting exclusively with one retailer and terminating all other distributors."

The attorneys also said that "scores of other retailers sell disposable batteries."

The lawsuits seek compensatory and triple damages. They also seek a court order compelling Walmart and Energizer "to take affirmative steps to dissipate the continuing effects of their prior unlawful conduct."

The cases are Copeland et al v. Energizer Holdings and Walmart, U.S. District Court, Northern District of California, No. 4:23-cv-02087-HSG; Portable Power v. Energizer and Walmart, No. 4:23-CV-02091-HSG; and Schuman et al v. Energizer and Walmart, No. 4:23-CV-02093-HSG.

Reporting by Mike Scarcella; editing by Leigh Jones

