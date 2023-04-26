Environmental groups join plastic treatment PFAS lawsuit

Summary

(Reuters) - A U.S. judge on Wednesday allowed environmental groups to join the federal government's lawsuit accusing a Houston-based company of illegally producing toxic “forever chemicals” when it processes plastic containers used in household goods.

U.S. District Judge John Murphy in Philadelphia allowed Public Employees for Environmental Responsibility and the Center for Environmental Health to intervene in the lawsuit on behalf of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, which sued Inhance Technologies LLC in December, saying the groups' participation was warranted "as of right."

The EPA alleges in its lawsuit filed in December that Inhance is violating provisions of the federal Toxic Substances Control Act when it strengthens plastic packaging used to store things like food and cleaning products. The agency claimed the company creates “multiple” per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, or PFAS, as a byproduct of a process in which fluorine gas is used to reinforce packaging.

A 2020 rule under the federal law requires companies to submit notices to the government regarding significant new uses of certain PFAS. The EPA said the production of PFAS from the process had not been previously disclosed, which makes it subject to those notification requirements, and that Inhance had not submitted the notices.

The government is seeking an injunction barring Inhance from producing PFAS until it remedies its violations under the act.

PFAS are a class of chemicals commonly called “forever chemicals” because they do not easily break down in the human body or environment, and are associated with a variety of health concerns including cancer.

A spokesperson for the environmental groups said they are "pleased" with the ruling.

The EPA didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment. An Inhance spokesperson said Wednesday that they did not oppose the environmental groups' motion to intervene, and look forward to resolving the matter.

The company has previously said it believes it is in full compliance with relevant regulations.

The environmental groups had filed their own lawsuit against Inhance last year, but it was dismissed earlier this month by a federal judge in Washington, D.C., who said the lawsuit was preempted because the EPA had already filed its lawsuit.

The groups said in their now-dismissed lawsuit that tens of millions of plastic containers are fluorinated before being distributed in the U.S., and that Inhance is the sole U.S. provider of fluorination that occurs after plastic containers are molded.

The case is United States v. Inhance Technologies LLC, U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, No. 5:22-cv-05055.

