Environmental justice groups ask to join Suncor's air pollution lawsuit v. Colo.

(Reuters) - Denver area environmental and social justice groups are seeking to intervene in a lawsuit filed by Suncor Energy against the state over stricter air quality monitoring requirements, which the groups describe as an important first test for a new Colorado law that requires greater transparency from manufacturers over how much pollution they emit.

The Canadian oil company filed the lawsuit in September claiming the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s Air Pollution Control Division made inappropriate last-minute changes to the pollution monitoring plan Suncor submitted for its Commerce City, Colorado, oil refinery.

The changes created unachievable timelines for building work, including by forcing a complete redesign of an initial monitoring system within six months of its construction next year, the company said.

The environmental groups – which include the GreenLatinos, Conservation Colorado and the Sierra Club – said late Monday they’re concerned the state will not adequately protect measures within the law designed to safeguard their communities against airborne toxins. They note in their filing that Suncor hasn’t served the state with the lawsuit since it was filed in September, indicating the company may be aiming to negotiate a settlement.

The community near the refinery is also close to major highways and other large-scale industrial facilities. It is identified by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as being among the areas of the country most at risk for cancer from air toxins.

“This case is the first test of Colorado’s 2021 fenceline monitoring law,” the groups said.

The 2021 state law, HB-21-1189, requires continuous, real-time pollution monitoring and reporting around the perimeter of major emissions sources such as the Suncor refinery in order to protect nearby communities from toxins including hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen sulfide and benzene, which are associated with cancer and other illnesses.

The fenceline law requires those facilities to submit monitoring plans to the state that incorporate newer, more sensitive technologies and more frequent reporting of the results to the public. Suncor, which Colorado says is the only major petroleum refinery in the state, would be the first to install the updated fenceline monitoring system.

Suncor and the Division didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.

The case is Suncor Energy USA Inc. v. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment Air Pollution Control Division, Colorado District Court in Adams County, case No. 2022-cv-31234.

For the environmental groups: Heidi McIntosh and Robert Rigonan of Earthjustice.

For Suncor: Hugh Gottschalk and Eric Robertson of Wheeler Trigg O'Donnell.

For the state: Counsel information not immediately available.











