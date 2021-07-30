Enviros ask 4th Circ to revive challenge to Trump-era NEPA reforms

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A coalition of conservation groups on Friday appealed a ruling by a federal judge in Charlottesville, Virginia, who tossed their lawsuit seeking to undo Trump-era reforms of the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA), a bedrock environmental law.

Wild Virginia and more than a dozen other green groups had sued the White House Council on Environmental Quality (CEQ) last year to undo a rule that narrows ways to implement NEPA. Now they're asking the 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review a June decision by U.S. District Judge James Jones that dismissed their claims.

The U.S. Department of Justice and the White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

"We are appealing the lower court's ruling to ensure the strong NEPA regulations that have helped protect communities for decades are reinstated," said Kym Hunter, a Southern Environmental Law Center attorney who represents the plaintiffs.

In his June 21 ruling, Jones said the plaintiffs' claims were unripe for a lawsuit because although the rule reforming NEPA was to take effect months later, a deadline for agencies to implement the reforms was still months away.

That deadline to agencies was Sept. 14, but the Biden administration has since pushed it back to 2023, saying that would allow time to "review and potentially revise the 2020 NEPA" rules it has inherited from its predecessor.

Wild Virginia and the other environmental groups sued Trump's CEQ over NEPA's reform in July 2020, claiming the public-comment period leading to the adoption of the revised rules failed to meet Administrative Procedure Act requirements, and that the reforms were promulgated without a "reasoned explanation."

The new regulations exempt a large class of projects from environmental review and eliminate the requirement to analyze a project's indirect and cumulative effects on the environment, among other things.

NEPA's overhaul was part of the Trump administration's broader campaign to fast-track infrastructure projects such as oil pipelines and road expansions.

It took effect in September 2020, updating NEPA for the first time in more than 40 years.

