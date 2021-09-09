Enviros sue to close pollution 'loopholes' when plants turn on and off

The headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C., May 10, 2021. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Related documents Lawsuit claims EPA should have determined a dozen states, air districts failed to close emissions loophole

Says EPA also failed to accept or reject two dozen plans to close loophole

NEW YORK (Reuters) - A coalition of environmental groups has sued the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Oakland federal court to close "loopholes" that allow strict air pollutant limits to be temporarily set aside when industrial facilities turn on and off or malfunction.

The Sierra Club and others allege in a Wednesday complaint that the EPA has failed to fulfill nondiscretionary duties to close the loopholes in several plans detailing how states and air districts implement the Clean Air Act (CAA) during startup, shutdown and malfunction events, allowing "huge amounts of harmful air pollutants to be emitted into neighboring communities without consequence."

The complaint says the communities affected by the emissions - resulting from gas flaring for example - are often predominantly low-income or communities of color.

EPA spokesperson Tim Carroll said that the Biden administration is "dedicating unprecedented time and effort to delivering environmental justice to fence-line communities." Carroll did not comment on the lawsuit because it is pending.

"Decades-old gaps in the law allow industry to evade responsibility for preventable harms," co-plaintiff the Natural Resources Defense Council said in a statement.

President Barack Obama's EPA asked 45 states and air districts in 2015 to revise provisions in their CAA implementation plans to tighten their regulation of emissions during startup, shutdown or malfunction events at industrial facilities, according to the complaint.

Pollutants emitted during these events include sulfur dioxide or particulate matter, also known as soot, the plaintiffs say. Short periods of exposure to these substances can impair lung functions and aggravate asthma, they say.

The complaint alleges exemptions in the implementation plans can automatically spare industrial plants, such as coal plants and oil refineries, from otherwise applicable air-pollution limits during the startup, shutdown or malfunction events. Exemptions to the limits also at times take the form of provisions that may block enforcement measures by the EPA and others against excess emissions.

About a dozen states and air districts, including Alabama and Illinois, never submitted revisions describing how they would adjust their plans, the complaint says. And the EPA did not approve or reject plans that more than two dozen states and air districts from Alaska to Minnesota submitted to the agency, it says.

The green groups, which are represented by Sierra Club in-house lawyer Andrea Issod, accuse the EPA of having missed deadlines under the CAA that required it by 2017 to determine whether a state or air district had submitted a plan, and missed various deadlines to approve or reject the two dozen plans that were submitted.

The case is Sierra Club et al v. United States Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. District Court for the California Northern District, No. 4:21-cv-06956.

For Sierra Club et al: Andrea Issod with the Sierra Club