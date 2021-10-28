Enviros sue feds over protection for disappearing ferret

REUTERS/Rick Wilking

Summary Lawsuit targets Fish and Wildlife Service

Environmentalists allege government allowed Wyoming to derail efforts to save mammal once thought extinct

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Environmental groups on Thursday sued the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for allegedly botching efforts to save the endangered black-footed ferret, listed as one of the most imperiled mammals in North America.

WildEarth Guardians and others claim in U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia that the Service violated the Endangered Species Act by allegedly allowing the state of Wyoming to stall the reintroduction of North America's only native ferret into the wild.

Their complaint says an October 2015 rule issued by the Service improperly delegated to Wyoming the authority to reintroduce captive-bred specimens of the ferret, which number less than 400 in the wild.

The environmental groups say that in practice the rule "delists the species" in Wyoming because it designated every prospective ferret reintroduction as "nonessential."

Brian Hires, a spokesperson for the Service, declined to comment because the lawsuit is pending.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department spokesperson Sara DiRienzo declined to comment.

Jennifer Schwartz, a lawyer with WildEarth Guardians, said in a statement that with Wyoming in charge of the wild animal's recovery, "reintroductions in the state have ground to a halt."

The black-footed ferret was once thought to be extinct before a Wyoming rancher discovered a small population on his land in 1981. They were captured to begin a captive breeding program to recover the species.

U.S. scientists have successfully cloned a specimen using frozen cells of a dead black-footed ferret.

The case is WildEarth Guardians et al v. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, No. 1:21-cv-02864.

For WildEarth Guardians: Jennifer Schwartz with WildEarth Guardians

Read more:

Elizabeth Ann, the first cloned ferret, spurs hope for endangered U.S. species