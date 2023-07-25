EPA can't force Virgin Islands refinery to obtain new permit, U.S. court says

Summary

Law Firms EPA exceeded 'unambiguous' limits of Clean Air Act, court said

Refinery has been mostly idle since 2012

July 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency cannot force a long-idled oil refinery in the U.S. Virgin Islands to obtain a costly new pollution permit before restarting operations, a federal appeals court said Tuesday.

A three-judge panel of the 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals said the agency exceeded its authority under the Clean Air Act last year when it told Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation, the St. Croix refinery's owner, it needed the permit.

The court said the law “unambiguously limits” the permitting program to “newly constructed or modified facilities.” Since the refinery in question was merely idled, the EPA can’t force the owner to obtain the permit, the court said.

The EPA and Port Hamilton did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

The decision removes a potentially costly hurdle in Port Hamilton’s path as it considered reopening the facility, which was built in the 1960s and idled in 2012 by a previous owner following pollution violations and significant financial losses.

After Port Hamilton bought the facility in December 2021, the EPA notified the company in November that it would need a new permit in order to restart. The agency has claimed the facility needed improvements and has been dormant long enough to require the new permit.

That reversed the agency's previous stance from 2018, when it said the facility wouldn’t need a new permit to begin operating again, since it was only idled.

The permit could have taken years to obtain and cost the refinery owner hundreds of millions of dollars.

Port Hamilton appealed the November decision to the D.C. Circuit earlier this year, and has argued the EPA has other tools available to regulate pollution from existing facilities.

The case is Port Hamilton Refining and Transportation LLLP v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 23-1094

For the EPA: Heather Gange of the U.S. Department of Justice

For Port Hamilton: Julie Domike and Gary Steinbauer of Babst Calland; Matthew Morrison of Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman; and Andrew Simpson of the Law Offices of Andrew Simpson

Read More:

Limetree Bay refinery to shut indefinitely after just a few months of operating

St. Croix refinery cannot restart without new permit, air pollution tech - EPA

Reporting by Clark Mindock

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.