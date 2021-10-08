EPA challenges decision on water cleanup standards

REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Summary

Summary Law firms

Law firms Related documents EPA appeals federal judge William Orrick's August ruling

San Francisco federal judge ruled in August that EPA failed duty to update criteria on safety of oil dispersants The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has appealed a lower court ruling that held it improperly failed to revise nearly three-decade-old regulations governing what chemicals are permitted to break down oil slicks in water.

In a Thursday court filing, the EPA said it is asking the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals to review an August ruling by a San Francisco federal judge who held the agency failed its nondiscretionary duty under the Clean Water Act (CWA) to update criteria that determine which oil dispersants are safe enough according to the latest science.

Kristen Monsell, a lawyer with the Center for Biological Diversity (CBD), which is a co-plaintiff, said she was disappointed with the "Biden administration appealing this decision rather than focusing on protecting people and our oceans from toxic dispersants."

EPA spokesperson Robert Daguillard declined to comment, because the case is pending.

The Earth Island Institute, CBD and residents of Alaska and Louisiana sued the EPA last year over the oil dispersants criteria listed in its National Oil and Hazardous Substances Pollution Contingency Plan (NCP).

They claimed that because the EPA had not modernized "outdated" portions of the NCP that deal with dispersant efficacy since 1994, it was violating its duty under the CWA to ensure the plan is effective and reflects the latest science and technology.

The plaintiffs have said that some 133 million Americans who live near the coasts are being put at risk by EPA's failure to revise the plan, with the most severe health impacts including kidney and liver damage from exposure to dispersants such as Corexit.

U.S. District Judge William Orrick in his Aug. 9 ruling disagreed with the EPA's argument that the agency's duty to update and revise the plan had not been triggered because there is no evidence that it is not working.

Orrick also found that the EPA had violated the Administrative Procedure Act because it unreasonably delayed issuing a rule it had proposed in 2015 that would have updated the NCP to revise which dispersants can be used.

The case is Earth Island Institute et al v. Wheeler et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-00670.

For Earth Island Institute et al: Claudia Polsky of the Berkeley Law School Environmental Law Clinic and Kristen Monsell with the Center for Biological Diversity

For Wheeler et al: Mark Rigau with the U.S. Department of Justice

Read more:

EPA failed duty to revise oil dispersants plan - court

EPA fails to disperse lawsuit over 'outdated' oil spills plan

EPA sued over 'outdated' oil dispersants plan