EPA failed duty to revise oil dispersants plan - court

(Reuters) - A federal judge in San Francisco has ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency has unlawfully failed to revise nearly three-decade-old regulations that determine what chemicals are permitted to break up oil slicks in water.

In a Monday ruling, U.S. District Judge William Orrick said that the EPA failed its nondiscretionary duty under the Clean Water Act (CWA) to update criteria, listed in its National Oil and Hazardous Substances Pollution Contingency Plan (NCP), that determine which oil dispersants are sufficiently safe in light of the latest science.

EPA spokesperson Ken Labbe said that the agency is reviewing the court's decision.

Pamela Miller, the executive director of co-plaintiff Alaska Community Action on Toxics (ACAT), said in a statement: "This ruling sets us on a path toward protecting the health and well-being of our waters, wildlife, and people from exposure to dangerous dispersant chemicals that exacerbate the toxicity of oil."

Orrick accepted EPA's proposed remedy, namely to issue by May 2023 a final rule that will revise the criteria it uses to authorize dispersants.

ACAT and other environmental groups sued the EPA last year. They are represented by Claudia Polsky of the Berkeley Law School Environmental Law Clinic.

The groups claimed that because the EPA had not updated the portions of the NCP that deal with dispersant efficacy since 1994, it was in violation of its duty under the CWA to ensure the plan is effective and reflects the latest science and technology.

The plaintiffs have said that some 133 million Americans who live near the coasts are being put at risk by EPA's failure to revise the plan, with the most severe health impacts from exposure to dispersants such as Corexit including kidney and liver damage. (Corexit is the product responders used most during the 2010 BP Deepwater Horizon oil spill, Polsky told Reuters.)

Orrick in his ruling disagreed with the EPA's argument that the agency's duty to update the plan had not been triggered because there is no evidence that it is ineffective.

The judge said that a report the EPA's Office of Inspector General, the agency's internal watchdog, issued in response to the Deepwater Horizon oil spill bolstered the conclusion that the current plan is inefficient.

The report found that testing methods the EPA used to review the efficacy of dispersants were outdated.

Orrick also found that EPA had violated the Administrative Procedure Act because it unreasonably delayed issuing a rule it proposed in 2015 that would have updated the NCP to revise which dispersants can be used.

The case is Earth Island Institute et al v. Wheeler et al, U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:20-cv-00670.

For Earth Island Institute: Claudia Polsky of the Berkeley Law School Environmental Law Clinic.

For Wheeler et al: Mark Rigau with the U.S. Department of Justice.

