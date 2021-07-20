EPA failed to issue mercury standards for water in Idaho - judge

Headquarters of the United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) in Washington, D.C. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

(Reuters) - A judge in Boise federal court has ruled that the Environmental Protection Agency failed in its duty to timely issue mercury water-quality standards to replace state-level ones it deemed noncompliant with the Clean Water Act (CWA) more than a decade ago.

In a Monday ruling, Chief U.S. District Judge David Nye said that environmental groups including Northwest Environmental Advocates were right to claim in a lawsuit that the agency violated its nondiscretionary duty to "promptly" publish CWA-compliant water-quality standards for mercury to replace those Idaho issued after it found they failed to protect aquatic life.

The EPA is reviewing the decision, agency spokesperson Tim Carroll said.

Nina Bell, the executive director of Northwest Environmental Advocates, said: "We are very pleased that the federal court is forcing EPA to take a long-needed EPA action to protect Idaho fish and wildlife from unsafe levels of mercury in state waters."

The plaintiffs' lawyers include Allison LaPlante of the Earthrise Law Center at the Lewis & Clark Law School.

Mercury is a potent neurological poison, according to the U.S. Geological Survey, a scientific agency.

The EPA in 2008 told the Idaho Department of Environmental Quality (IDEQ) that its 2005 standards, which weaken previous limits to mercury levels in fish and other aquatic life, were "inconsistent" with the CWA, the ruling said.

The EPA further told IDEQ that it "disapproved" the state's revisions of the standards, according to the ruling.

IDEQ representative Mary Anne Nelson said it is currently reviewing the ruling.

The CWA requires the EPA to "promptly" issue new water-quality standards when it disapproves state-prepared ones for non-compliance with the statute, according to the ruling.

Yet, Nye wrote: "For nearly 13 years since its disapproval of Idaho's revision, the EPA has neither published nor promulgated a water quality standard for mercury in Idaho."

The judge rejected the EPA's argument that the agency's duties to issue new standards are discretionary, noting that the wording of the CWA and 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals precedent all point to a nondiscretionary duty.

Nye asked the parties to brief him before he decides on the most appropriate relief.

The case is Northwest Environmental Advocates v. National Marine Fisheries Service, U.S. District Court for the District of Idaho, No. 1:13-cv-00263.

For Northwest Environmental Advocates: Allison LaPlante of Earthrise Law Center at Lewis & Clark Law School

For National Marine Fisheries Service et al: Christine England with the United States Attorney's Office