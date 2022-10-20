EPA must address greens' claims of industrial animal farm pollution - appeals court

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency must explain its decision not to update rules for industrialized livestock operations, a U.S. appeals court ordered, after nearly a dozen environmental groups complained farms were polluting waterways.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Wednesday said claims made in a petition filed to the court earlier this month by environmental and public health groups that the livestock farms excessively damage waterways warrants a response from the agency.

Food & Water Watch, the North Carolina Environmental Justice Network, the Center for Food Safety and others said they had exhausted normal administrative procedure by asking the EPA to consider more stringent rules for discharges of raw sewage into waters from concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in 2017, but didn’t receive an adequate response in violation of the Administrative Procedure Act. They claim current regulations only require CAFOs to apply for Clean Water Act permits if they admit they plan on polluting.

“EPA’s current regulatory approach has led to a ‘catch me if you can’ system where CAFOs can claim they do not discharge and evade permitting,” said Tarah Heinzen, the legal director of Food & Water Watch.

CAFOs raise livestock and poultry in confined spaces instead of pastures. The EPA estimated in 2003 that they produced approximately 300 million tons of manure a year – more than three times the annual amount of raw sewage produced by the entire U.S. population.

EPA data indicates there are more than 20,000 of these feedlots in the country. Small CAFOs are defined as having a few hundred animals, and larger ones can have more than 125,000.

The EPA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment Wednesday.

The case is Food & Water Watch et al. v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, U.S. Court of Appeals for the 9th Circuit, No. 22-70226.

For the petitioners: Emily Miller and Tarah Heinzen of Food & Water Watch and Allison LaPlante of the Earthrise Law Center at the Lewis & Clark Law School

For the government: Not immediately available

