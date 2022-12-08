EPA smog limits for new power plants outdated and inadequate - lawsuit

Summary

Summary Companies Clean Air Act requires updates every eight years, say enviromental groups

And new technology makes stricter limits feasible















Dec 8 - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency is allowing new gas power plants to operate without updated limits for poisonous gasses that produce ozone and smog, according to a complaint filed by environmental groups.

The Sierra Club and Environmental Defense Fund said Wednesday in a lawsuit filed in California federal court that the EPA has a duty to review power plant emission limits every eight years under the Clean Air Act (CAA) but hasn’t updated limits for nitrogen oxides since 2006.

Nitrogen oxides are "poisonous, highly reactive gasses" that mix with other chemicals in the air to form ozone and smog and are associated with heart and lung diseases, according to the EPA.

The plaintiffs said new technologies now make stricter limits feasible for gas-powered plants, which are expected to grow in number over the next decade. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimates new gas plants will add an additional 30% capacity by 2030.

The groups said some plants are already using the technology, citing a San Francisco-area plant that has reduced nitrogen oxide emissions by 87%.

“Gas-burning power plants present a major threat to our families and communities, not only driving climate change but also emitting pollution that causes” disease, said Sierra Club senior attorney Andres Restrepo.

The EPA declined to comment Thursday.

Earlier this year, the agency proposed a rule that would require power plants in 25 states to meet tougher nitrogen oxide emissions standards by "consistently operating" existing emissions controls, which industrial emitters sometimes turn off to save money.

The suit is Environmental Defense Fund et al. v. United States Environmental Protection Agency, United States District Court for the Northern District of California, No. 3:22-cv-7731.

For the environmental groups: George Hays

For the EPA: Not immediately available











Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.