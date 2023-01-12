EPA sued over ignoring soot levels in smog-ridden Los Angeles

Summary

(Reuters) - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has for years failed to approve a plan to reduce soot in the Los Angeles area that could reduce the public’s health risk, according to a lawsuit filed Thursday by environmental groups.

The Center for Biological Diversity and the Center for Environmental Health said in a suit filed in California federal court that the EPA is required to consider a plan submitted by the state detailing measures that would bring L.A. into compliance with the Clean Air Act standards but has instead allowed pollution to remain above the legal limit.

The city is notorious for its poor air quality, which involves soot and ozone levels, and has regularly been ranked as among the worst in the nation. The city's noncompliance puts residents at risk of life-threatening health complications including respiratory diseases and cardiovascular illnesses, the complaint said.

Soot comes from a variety of sources like power plants, trucks and refineries and has been found to disproportionately affect low-income communities, according to the EPA.

“The EPA’s choice to put off addressing the dangerous soot pollution that is poisoning millions of people is immoral and illegal,” said Ryan Maher, an environmental health attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity.

The EPA didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

The lawsuit claims the EPA received the state’s plan for reducing soot in the L.A. area in 2017, when the city was reclassified as having a “serious” nonattainment status.

The plan would require measures to bring down pollution in the area. Citizens may only bring claims of Clean Air Act violations against polluters once a plan is in place.

The Thursday lawsuit also challenges the EPA’s alleged failure to determine whether Allegheny County, Pennsylvania (home to Pittsburgh), had succeeded in reducing its soot pollution to meet the federal standards.

Earlier this month, the EPA proposed a lower allowable concentration of particulate matter under the nationwide standard.

The case is Center for Biological Diversity et al. V. Michael S. Regan, United States District Court for the Northern District of California, case No. not immediately available.

For the environmental groups: Wendy Park and Ryan Maher of the Center for Biological Diversity

For the government: Counsel information not immediately available











