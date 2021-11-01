EPA tells court it will reconsider air quality standards for ozone

Century City and downtown Los Angeles are seen through the smog December 31, 2007. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Summary Related documents Environmental Protection Agency to reassess national standards for ozone emissions by end of 2023

States and environmental groups had sued over decision not to update air-pollution standards

Nov 1 - The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has told a federal appeals court that it will "be reconsidering" a Trump-era decision to retain 2015 air-quality standards for ozone, signaling a victory for states and environmental groups that had sued to tighten them.

The EPA told the U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit in a court filing on Friday that it will initiate a rulemaking process to reassess, by the end of 2023, the Trump administration's decision to retain the six-year old standards.

The agency under Trump said in December that it would keep National Ambient Air Quality Standard for ozone of 70 parts per billion set by the Obama administration in 2015. That decision followed a mandatory periodic review of the standards' adequacy under the Clean Air Act.

Industry groups that had sued the EPA to lower the standards, including the Chamber of Commerce and the American Petroleum Institute, praised the decision to leave them untouched.

In January, a coalition of more than a dozen state attorneys general led by New York petitioned the D.C. Circuit to seek judicial review of the EPA's decision.

They argued that the agency, by not bolstering the standards, had violated its obligation under the Clean Air Act to adequately protect the public's health.

Long-term exposure to ozone can damage lungs. The colorless gas is emitted by vehicles, power plants, boilers, and refineries, and is a main component of smog.

Environmental and health groups, including the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Center for Biological Diversity, filed two similar petitions in February. The three cases were consolidated.

The EPA did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Monday. Neither did the New York attorney general's office.

Marvin Brown, an Earthjustice attorney representing the American Academy of Pediatrics and its co-plaintiffs, in a statement called EPA's reconsideration of the standards a "good first step."

Robert Ukeiley, a lawyer with the Center for Biological Diversity, said he hoped the EPA would now go on to strengthen the standards.

In a Jan. 20 executive order, President Joe Biden had identified the decision to leave the nation's existing ozone standards intact as one of several agency actions it would review.

The case is State of New York, et al v. EPA, et al, U.S. Court of Appeals for the D.C. Circuit, Nos. 21-1028, 21-1060, 21-1073

For State of New York: Claiborne Walthall with the Office of the Attorney General, State of New York

For American Academy of Pediatrics, et al: Marvin Brown of Earthjustice

For Center for Biological Diversity: Robert Ukeiley with the Center for Biological Diversity

For EPA: Benjamin Carlisle with the U.S. Department of Justice

Reporting by Sebastien Malo @sebastienmalo