EPA’s analysis of Hartz pet-collar pesticide ‘troubling’- appeals court

(Reuters) - A federal appeals court on Wednesday tore up the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to allow the continued use of the neurotoxin TCVP in pet collars, and ordered the agency to issue a new ruling within 120 days.

In a win for the National Resources Defense Council, the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals called EPA’s 2020 analysis of TCVP’s potential risk to pet owners and their children “troubling,” “problematic,” and a “display of irrationality,” largely because the agency ignored a pet collar manufacturer’s own data about how much pesticide dust the collars emit and assumed the amount was far lower.

EPA “did not provide a well-reasoned or reasonable decision,” Circuit Judge Ronald Gould wrote, joined by Chief Circuit Judge Mary Murguia and 6th U.S. Circuit Judge R. Guy Cole Jr., sitting by designation.

NRDC attorney Peter DeMarco said he is hopeful the agency will grant the petition on remand.

“EPA has another opportunity to follow the science on this matter and fulfill its obligation to protect children from such a harmful pesticide,” DeMarco wrote in an email.

In a statement, EPA said it is reviewing the decision and is committed to the use of “sound science in the decision-making process under federal pesticide laws.”

According to the opinion, TCVP is derived from WWII-era nerve gases and is used in several collars offered by Hartz Mountain Corp to kill and repel ticks and fleas. (Hartz’s attorneys at Crowell & Moring did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Wednesday.)

NRDC’s 2009 petition said humans get TCVP on their hands while interacting with pets, and children ingest it by putting their hands in their mouths.

In December 2016, the final month of the Obama administration, EPA deemed TCVP exposure a potential health risk to children and promised to respond to NRDC’s petition in 90 days.

In 2017, however, EPA sought more data from Hartz about the volume of pesticide dust the collars emit. In August 2019, Hartz said the collars emit very little dust, but more than 97.2% of the dust was TCVP.

EPA finally responded to the NRDC’s petition in July 2020. It abandoned Hartz’s finding and assumed that 14% of the dust was TCVP, based on the ratio of pesticide weight to the total weight of the collar. EPA further reduced exposure by assuming that owners would trim off at least 20% of the collar’s length.

EPA offered no explanation for those changes in its denial, and the 9th Circuit refused to consider “post-hoc” explanations it offered during the court proceedings.

The case is Natural Resources Defense Council v. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency; Hartz Mountain Corp, Intervenor

For Natural Resources Defense Council: Peter DeMarco, Aaron Colangelo, and Ian Fein, NRDC

For EPA: Gus Maxwell and Jean Williams of the U.S. Justice Department; Benjamin Wakefield and Erin Koch of the Environmental Protection Agency

For Hartz Mountain: Amanda Shafer Berman, Kirsten Nathanson, and Michael Boucher of Crowell & Moring

