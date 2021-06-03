Equifax data breach settlement objectors lose appeal

Credit reporting company Equifax Inc. corporate offices are pictured in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., September 8, 2017. REUTERS/Tami Chappell

Summary Law firms 11th Circuit upholds $380.5 million deal

Settlement order "ghostwritten" by lawyers was not unfair

(Reuters) - The 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Thursday upheld a $380.5 million class action settlement between credit reporting agency Equifax Inc and consumers affected by a massive 2017 data breach.

U.S. Circuit Court Judge Beverly Martin wrote that an Atlanta federal judge had not abused his discretion in allowing the attorneys who represented the class of about 147 million people to draft the final order approving the settlement.

Martin wrote that because the court had asked for the draft in open court with objectors present, the process was not fundamentally unfair. She noted, however, that the 11th Circuit does not condone judges having litigants pen their rulings.

"Judicial ghostwriting remains most unwelcome in this circuit," she wrote for the three-judge panel.

Kenneth Canfield of Doffermyre Shields Canfield & Knowles said that he and his co-counsel were "pleased with the opinion and look forward to implementing the relief provided under the settlement."

David Balser of King & Spalding, who represents Equifax, did not immediately reply to a request for comment.

Objector and attorney Ted Frank of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute said the opinion contains inaccuracies and creates a circuit split. Frank and another objector will move for a rehearing, he said.

Equifax disclosed in 2017 that hackers over a series of months had gained access to its databases, allowing them to acquire the names, Social Security numbers, birthdates and addresses for millions of people.

The disclosure prompted a wave of federal and state investigations, as well as consumer class action lawsuits alleging the company failed to safeguard its databases or provide prompt notice of the breach.

The class action settlement was part of the $700 million the company said it would pay in 2019 to settle claims by consumers and government agencies. The deal offered credit monitoring for affected consumers and compensation in cases of identity theft tied to the breach.

On Thursday, Martin and U.S. Circuit Judges Britt Grant and Andrew Brasher rejected arguments against the settlement by six objectors.

In addition to ruling that "ghostwriting" didn't sink the settlement, the court found that U.S. District Judge Thomas Thrash had the discretion to make objectors disclose their history of objecting in other cases, and to award $77.5 million, or around 20% of the settlement fund, to class counsel.

The court sent the case back to Thrash to vacate monetary incentive awards for the lead plaintiffs, which the court found illegal last year.

The case is Huang v. Brian Spector et al., 11th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, No. 20-10249.

For the objectors: Ted Frank of the Hamilton Lincoln Law Institute, Jerome Froelich Jr. of McKenney & Froelich, Robert Clore of Bandas Law Firm and Eric Isaacson

For the class: Kenneth Canfield of Doffermyre Shields Canfield & Knowles, Amy Keller of Dicello Levitt Gutzler and Norman Siegel of Stueve Siegel Hanson

For Equifax: David Balser of King & Spalding

