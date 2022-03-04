Ericsson says company, officers sued in U.S. over conduct in Iraq

Ericsson logo is seen at its headquarters in Stockholm, Sweden June 14, 2018. REUTERS/Olof Swahnberg

Companies

Companies Law firms Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson The company and law firm names shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this feature as we continue to test and develop in beta. We welcome feedback, which you can provide using the feedback tab on the right of the page.

STOCKHOLM, March 4 (Reuters) - Swedish telecoms company Ericsson (ERICb.ST) and "certain (company) officers" have been named as defendants in a class action lawsuit in the United States for making allegedly false and misleading statements about the company's business in Iraq, Ericsson said in a statement on Friday.

Ericsson is at the centre of a scandal over potential payments to the Islamic State in Iraq. On Wednesday the U.S. Department of Justice said it was in breach of a 2019 deferred prosecution agreement (DPA) for failing to fully disclose details of its operations in Iraq. read more

"The complaint alleges violations of United States securities laws, in connection with allegedly false and misleading statements principally concerning the Company's adherence with its compliance and disclosure policies and obligations and the conduct of its business in Iraq," Ericsson said in a brief statement.

An Ericsson spokesperson could not immediately be reached for comment.

Register now for FREE unlimited access to Reuters.com Register

Reporting by Johan Ahlander Editing by Chris Reese and Sandra Maler

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.